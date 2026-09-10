'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit

Formula 1 drivers had their first chance to get a proper look at the Madring Spanish Grand Prix circuit today and George Russell led the initial verdict, describing it as "arguably the most risky circuit of the whole calendar".

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, drivers completed their first track walks in Madrid, where thery got a close look at every detail of F1's newest track. With many referencing imagery seen from the recent F3 test on the layout, the close proximity of the walls, and the expectation that drivers will get it wrong and cause red flag disruptions, the coming weekend could be an interesting one.

"When I heard about 20 red flags in F3, I was a bit surprised," said Mercedes driver George Russell. "And then after I drove on the sim, I was surprised there were only 20 red flags. So, it's a crazy circuit.

George Russell arrives in Madrid © XPB Images

"I would put it arguably as the most risky circuit of the whole calendar, because you have real high-speed corners, sort of Jeddah-esque. The walls are very close, so there's no margin for error.

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"But then, you have other corners that are quite like Baku, where you're coming from a high speed into a slow braking zone, you're braking and turning at the same time, so locking tyres is going to be easy, and if you lock up, you're straight into the wall. So, I'm excited to try that out.

"I think it's going to be really challenging for us as drivers. The race is going to be challenging to overtake. So, on the whole, it's not an easy one."

Max Verstappen completed a few laps on the F1 console release ahead of the weekend, and repeatedly found the walls and runoff areas with his Red Bull. Possibly with this virtual experience in the back of his mind, he said: "In some places, of course, when you have a tiny moment, it can result in a crash, but I mean, Jeddah's the same.

"We've spoken about that already before, so you just have to deal with it, try to figure out the margins, of course, try to keep it under control. But when you're on the limit, it's easy to make a little mistake, but let's just see how well we can move."

Asked if the Madring is closer to Jeddah than any other street track, he added: "In terms of what I feel, of course, there are a lot more lower-speed corners, but the sensation I get is a little bit like Jeddah."

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Hamilton in Madrid © XPB Images

Ferrari is looking to bounce back from a pair of weekends where infighting between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and a lack of decisiveness form the pit wall have cost the team dearly in terms of results and points.

Assessing whether the layout will suit Ferrari, Hamilton said: "I think so. From seeing past how the car's been operating in the simulations here and the recent ones, you kind of arrive with the car in quite a good slot.

"It's very sensitive to changes, um, and you have to take into account winds, track temperature, track grip, constantly running up and down the road, so I think I think we'll have a good starting base.

"There are probably some similarities to this track compared to somewhere like Montreal, very similar. It's very quick, but then there are a lot of straights there, as well."

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For McLaren's Oscar Piastri, much like Verstappen, adapting to the track in the real world seems like it will require some restraint on the excuberance shown in a virtual setting.

"It’s got a bit of everything," said the Australian.

"There are some very quick corners, some very slow corners, and then some medium-speed stuff. I don’t know how bumpy it’s going to be. Some of the F3 photos I saw, there was a lot of kerb usage - to put it mildly - so I think that’s going to be interesting to see.

"But it looks like an interesting track and on the sim, once you get into the rhythm of things, it was fun to drive. Whether you can get into the same rhythm in real life, I’m not sure, because I probably would have written off a few cars if I tried it like I have in the sim, but that’s the same for everybody. It looks like it’s got potential.”

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