2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Final Practice Results

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in a red-flag-disrupted final practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli backed up his pace in FP2 by leading the way on Saturday morning, as he negotiated a pair of red-flag stoppages to lead the way once again.

He was followed by Charles Leclerc, with McLaren bouncing back from a tough Friday, to position Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top four.

Lewis Hamilton was left red-faced after locking a brake at the final corner and sliding into the barriers. Despite instructions from Ferrari to stop his attempts to recover the car back to the pits, Hamilton caused further floor damage and could be looked at by the stewards for driving the car in an unsafe condition. He ended the session ninth fastest.

Max Verstappen and George Russell were both in the top six, but with the track improving throughout, both featured higher up during the session.

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Alex Albon sat out most of the session after tapping the wall and causing suspension damage early on, while Ollie Bearman faces missing out on qualifying after crashing heavily moments before the chequered flag fell.

The full results from free practice three can be found below.

F1 Spanish GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.797s 13 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.963s 13 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m32.986s 12 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m33.033s 13 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.172s 9 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.499s 11 7 Liam Lawson NWZ Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.902s 14 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m33.933s 14 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.284s 5 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.288s 15 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.346s 14 12 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.430s 12 13 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.481s 12 14 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.505s 7 15 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.565s 12 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.971s 13 17 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.020s 17 18 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.464s 15 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.570s 12 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m36.441s 13 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m36.670s 13 22 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team No time set 2