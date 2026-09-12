2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Final Practice Results
Full results from Saturday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in a red-flag-disrupted final practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli backed up his pace in FP2 by leading the way on Saturday morning, as he negotiated a pair of red-flag stoppages to lead the way once again.
He was followed by Charles Leclerc, with McLaren bouncing back from a tough Friday, to position Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top four.
Lewis Hamilton was left red-faced after locking a brake at the final corner and sliding into the barriers. Despite instructions from Ferrari to stop his attempts to recover the car back to the pits, Hamilton caused further floor damage and could be looked at by the stewards for driving the car in an unsafe condition. He ended the session ninth fastest.
Max Verstappen and George Russell were both in the top six, but with the track improving throughout, both featured higher up during the session.
Alex Albon sat out most of the session after tapping the wall and causing suspension damage early on, while Ollie Bearman faces missing out on qualifying after crashing heavily moments before the chequered flag fell.
The full results from free practice three can be found below.
F1 Spanish GP FP3 Results
|2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.797s
|13
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.963s
|13
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m32.986s
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m33.033s
|13
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.172s
|9
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.499s
|11
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.902s
|14
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m33.933s
|14
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.284s
|5
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.288s
|15
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.346s
|14
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.430s
|12
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.481s
|12
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.505s
|7
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.565s
|12
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.971s
|13
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.020s
|17
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.464s
|15
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.570s
|12
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m36.441s
|13
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m36.670s
|13
|22
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|No time set
|2