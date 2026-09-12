2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Final Practice Results

Full results from Saturday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton driving with damage to his Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton driving with damage to his Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in a red-flag-disrupted final practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli backed up his pace in FP2 by leading the way on Saturday morning, as he negotiated a pair of red-flag stoppages to lead the way once again. 

He was followed by Charles Leclerc, with McLaren bouncing back from a tough Friday, to position Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top four. 

Lewis Hamilton was left red-faced after locking a brake at the final corner and sliding into the barriers. Despite instructions from Ferrari to stop his attempts to recover the car back to the pits, Hamilton caused further floor damage and could be looked at by the stewards for driving the car in an unsafe condition. He ended the session ninth fastest. 

Max Verstappen and George Russell were both in the top six, but with the track improving throughout, both featured higher up during the session. 

Alex Albon sat out most of the session after tapping the wall and causing suspension damage early on, while Ollie Bearman faces missing out on qualifying after crashing heavily moments before the chequered flag fell. 

The full results from free practice three can be found below. 

F1 Spanish GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.797s13
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.963s13
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m32.986s12
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m33.033s13
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.172s9
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.499s11
7Liam LawsonNWZOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.902s14
8Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m33.933s14
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.284s5
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.288s15
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.346s14
12Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m34.430s12
13Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m34.481s12
14Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.505s7
15Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.565s12
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.971s13
17Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.020s17
18Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m35.464s15
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.570s12
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m36.441s13
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m36.670s13
22Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 TeamNo time set2

 

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2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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