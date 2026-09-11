‘Nasty’ Lewis Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses

Lewis Hamilton was branded “nasty” and “dangerous” by Formula 1 rivals after getting caught up in several incidents during opening practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton first got in the way of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who made an extremely diplomatic complaint over team radio after being forced to back out of his lap.

“Let’s be careful with, uh… I don’t think Lewis knew I was coming,” said Leclerc, who took the blame after clashing with Hamilton on the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last week.

Hamilton did not receive such grace from other drivers, however.

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He next angered Arvid Lindblad when the Racing Bulls rookie had to abort his lap after coming across a slow-moving Hamilton and Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the exit of the banked La Monumental corner.

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“These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!” Lindblad vented over the airwaves.

“It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

Hamilton then had a near-miss with Carlos Sainz at the same corner, with the Williams driver left unimpressed after being forced to take evasive action through the sweeping right-hander.

“Lewis letting me by in the middle of Turn 12, it’s always the same. It’s so dangerous,” the Spaniard complained.

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“Like, it takes zero effort to be two metres more to the left. Zero effort.”

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Hamilton also felt the wrath of Nico Hulkenberg, who he blocked at the final corners when preparing to open a push lap.

“That’s just nasty,” the frustrated Audi driver lamented.

It also proved to be a frustrating session for Hamilton, who saw multiple laps impacted by traffic.

Hamilton was seen throwing a hand up in frustration at Esteban Ocon after being impeded by the Haas driver at La Monumental.

The 41-year-old Briton ended the first-ever practice session at the new Madrid track fourth-fastest, just behind Leclerc.

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Hamilton set his fastest time on medium tyres after failing to complete a representative push lap on softs.