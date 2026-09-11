‘Nasty’ Lewis Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses

Lewis Hamilton got in the bad books of several F1 drivers during first practice in Madrid.

Lewis Hamilton got in the way of several of his F1 rivals
Lewis Hamilton got in the way of several of his F1 rivals

Lewis Hamilton was branded “nasty” and “dangerous” by Formula 1 rivals after getting caught up in several incidents during opening practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton first got in the way of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who made an extremely diplomatic complaint over team radio after being forced to back out of his lap. 

“Let’s be careful with, uh… I don’t think Lewis knew I was coming,” said Leclerc, who took the blame after clashing with Hamilton on the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last week. 

Hamilton did not receive such grace from other drivers, however. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

He next angered Arvid Lindblad when the Racing Bulls rookie had to abort his lap after coming across a slow-moving Hamilton and Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the exit of the banked La Monumental corner. 

“These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!” Lindblad vented over the airwaves. 

“It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

Hamilton then had a near-miss with Carlos Sainz at the same corner, with the Williams driver left unimpressed after being forced to take evasive action through the sweeping right-hander. 

“Lewis letting me by in the middle of Turn 12, it’s always the same. It’s so dangerous,” the Spaniard complained. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Like, it takes zero effort to be two metres more to the left. Zero effort.”

Hamilton also felt the wrath of Nico Hulkenberg, who he blocked at the final corners when preparing to open a push lap. 

“That’s just nasty,” the frustrated Audi driver lamented. 

It also proved to be a frustrating session for Hamilton, who saw multiple laps impacted by traffic. 

Hamilton was seen throwing a hand up in frustration at Esteban Ocon after being impeded by the Haas driver at La Monumental. 

The 41-year-old Briton ended the first-ever practice session at the new Madrid track fourth-fastest, just behind Leclerc. 

Hamilton set his fastest time on medium tyres after failing to complete a representative push lap on softs. 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
‘Nasty’ Lewis Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari
F1 News
'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit
The centerpiece of the Madring
F1 News
Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash
Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend
F1 News
What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
F1 News
How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
F1 News
Carlos Sainz reveals regular "arguments" with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
Sainz in Madrid

Latest News

F1 News
‘Nasty’ Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton got in the way of several of his F1 rivals
F1 News
Charles Leclerc forced to use old Ferrari engine after Monza crash
38m ago
Charles Leclerc is running Ferrari's old engine
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem makes bizarre Fernando Alonso F1 help claim
1h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Fernando Alonso
F1 News
Red Bull give Isack Hadjar injury update after third race out
1h ago
Hadjar is missing his third round in a row
F1 News
George Russell fastest in first-ever Madrid F1 practice
2h ago
George Russell comes into the weekend 66 points behind Kimi Antonelli

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
The reason Russell and Mercedes are delaying his F1 engine penalty
4h ago
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari
F1 News
Will Buxton slates 'unwise' Williams retro livery on 9/11 anniversary
5h ago
Williams throws it back to 1981 with this special livery
F1 News
'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit
20h ago
The centerpiece of the Madring
F1 News
What Kimi Antonelli wants to ‘avoid at all costs’ in F1 title hunt
21h ago
Kimi Antonelli is on target to become F1's youngest world champion