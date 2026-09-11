Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment in F1 title race

Lewis Hamilton has cleared up suggestions he is seeking priority treatment at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has insisted he is not seeking preferential treatment over Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc amid the 2026 Formula 1 title battle. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is an outside contender in the title race after falling 76 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and 10 points behind the other Mercedes of George Russell, with 10 scheduled races remaining. 

Hamilton is 36 points clear of Leclerc following his team-mate’s retirement at the Italian Grand Prix, but the 41-year-old Briton admitted after the Monza race it is “far too late” for Ferrari to give him priority in the championship fight. 

When asked if he feels Ferrari should be fully backing him ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Hamilton replied: “That’s not actually really what I've been asking for.

There is seemingly growing tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
There is seemingly growing tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

“It's really just making sure we're executing to make sure we get the best result for the team. Instead of us working against each other and finishing fourth and fifth, maybe we can work together and get a podium, pull off more points.”

Ferrari brought an upgraded engine to Monza in the hope of closing its performance deficit to Mercedes, but Hamilton pointed out that the Maranello outfit is still lagging behind its main rival in terms of power on the straights. 

“Mercedes, if you look at the last race, they were six tenths a lap quicker on the straights,” Hamilton said. “Pretty much most of the other tracks, it was three or four tenths. We were losing just on the straights.

“I think we've done a really great job, given that we've had that deficit, and we continue to make improvements to the car. We've made improvements to the engine. We knew that the last [engine] upgrade wasn't going to be a silver bullet and close that gap completely. 

"But for me, it's really positive to see us continuously stepping forward. They are just very, very quick, and it's not easy.

Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
© XPB Images

“As I said, rather than focus on them – they're not a focus for me at the moment – I think our focus should just be, how we can do the best and execute the best on our weekends, because there'll be weekends where they're exceptional, and there'll be weekends where they maybe drop the ball.

“As long as we just focus on our consistency and trying to optimise our weekends, maybe there's going to be a moment where we are able to capitalise on, perhaps, their shortcomings.”

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment in F1 title race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
F1 News
How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
F1 News
Carlos Sainz reveals regular "arguments" with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
Sainz in Madrid
F1 News
Charles Leclerc Madrid concern: Ferrari's previous F1 injury subs
Charles Leclerc says Lewis Hamilton will get qualifying priority at Monza
F1 News
‘Just being an a***hole!’ Will Buxton drops brutal verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
F1 News
Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Hamilton in F1 title fight
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

F1 News
The reason Russell and Mercedes are delaying his F1 engine penalty
1m ago
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment
52m ago
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari
F1 News
Will Buxton slates 'unwise' Williams retro livery on 9/11 anniversary
1h ago
Williams throws it back to 1981 with this special livery
F1 News
'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit
16h ago
The centerpiece of the Madring
F1 News
What Kimi Antonelli wants to ‘avoid at all costs’ in F1 title hunt
17h ago
Kimi Antonelli is on target to become F1's youngest world champion

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lawson and Tsunoda respond to Verstappen’s F1 2026 claim
17h ago
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
F1 News
Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash
18h ago
Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend
F1 News
What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
18h ago
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
F1 News
How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
18h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
MotoGP News
F1 star Kimi Antonelli “a great motivation” for Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP
19h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP