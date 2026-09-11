Max Verstappen gives uninspiring verdict of new Madrid F1 circuit

Max Verstappen has not held back in his assessment of the all-new Spanish Grand Prix venue in Madrid.

The Madring has provoked differing reactions from drivers on a day when the predicted red flag chaos failed to materialise.

The track, which is made up of equal parts roads and a purpose-built circuit, has been compared to a combination of Jeddah and Baku, referencing the high-speed nature and the tight, technical sections.

Verstappen was sixth fastest on Friday at Madrid © XPB Images

"I don't know," said Verstappen when asked his thoughts after two hours of running.

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"I'm not a fan of street circuits, so that will never change, and I'll always prefer to drive on a track like Spa.

"But, what they have done in the way they have built everything up, I think they've done a really good job. But I'm not a fan of street circuits."

Verstappen was unable to match Mercedes and Ferrari on Friday, ending the day in sixth place and 0.401s off the pace, with stand-in team-mate Liam Lawson in tenth.

Street tracks are not a top choice for Verstappen © XPB Images

He was also behind Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, whose crash caused the sole red flag in FP2. Despite his moment, the Briton remained fourth fastest as the chequered flag fell.

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"From our side, it's more or less where we are," Verstappen said.

"We just need to work a little bit on the balance, trying to just get a bit more out of it over one lap, and then see how the tyres hold up on the long run. But I mean, I guess everyone is a bit in the same boat."