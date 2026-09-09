Max vs 100: How to watch world-record go-kart race featuring F1 star Verstappen

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen will take on 100 rivals next week in what is being billed as the world’s biggest go-kart race. This is how you can watch it.

Four-time world champion Verstappen will line-up on the grid at Silverstone with 100 drivers for a one-off event called ‘Max vs 100’ on 16 September.

Verstappen will have just 30 laps to overtake the entire field, and each driver passed by the Dutchman will be eliminated.

The 100 challengers feature content creators, Red Bull athletes, Red Bull players and fans.

Verstappen will take on a 100 kart challenge at Silverstone © Red Bull Content Pool

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

To give them a helping hand against one of the best drivers in the world, each driver will get the advantage of a ‘fast lap’. During the opening half of the race, a shortcut will be permitted to each driver.

Verstappen will also have a single shortcut but he cannot use it until after the first 15 laps have been completed.

Each driver - including Verstappen - will race in an identical kart with sealed ballast added for anyone who falls under the minimum weight.

Each competitor will have one qualifying lap to determine their starting position, with the grid made up by fastest times. Verstappen will start at the very back.

“It's going to be quite hectic - trying to race 100 people will be very tough,” Verstappen said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven't driven a lot of go-karting over the last few years, naturally, because of F1 and my GT racing. It's always fun to go back and have a good time.”

How can I watch Max vs 100?

Traffic could be a problem for Verstappen

The action will be live-streamed on Disney+ globally and the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US from 5pm UK time on Wednesday 16 September. A delayed ESPN2 broadcast will be shown later in the day.

The race will start at 6pm UK time.

The live broadcast will be led by triple BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan alongside a wider presenting team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen will be able to speak to the competing drivers throughout, enabling viewers to hear the conversations that take place as the race unfolds.

Can anyone stop Verstappen winning?

The big question is can anybody stop Verstappen over the course of 30 laps?

Former Red Bull F1 driver David Coulthard suggested it will not be an easy task for Verstappen to complete 100 overtakes in time.

“The interesting thing for me is the time. Max has the ability to be quicker than pretty much everyone, but being quicker isn’t the same as overtaking 100 karts,” Coulthard said.

“He’ll have traffic, defensive driving, the fast lap, and the clock to deal with. If there’s a quick karter there who can make themselves difficult to pass, Max could have a proper race on his hands.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in on Wednesday 16 September to find out whether Verstappen can come out on top.