Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report

Remarkably, Formula 1 is yet to have its first collective session in the rain with the new regulation 2026 cars.

The topic of wet running has been a recurring one during this season, with rain threatening to hit at several races before ultimately coming to nothing.

The Miami Grand Prix was moved forward by three hours to avoid thunderstorms but despite concerns, the race was held in fully dry conditions.

How to watch F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Schumacher dominated when rain fell at the 1996 Spanish GP © XPB Images

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Canada was also declared a Rain Hazard race, though it ultimately ended up being dry throughout. F1 sessions also avoided rain that fell during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Zandvoort technically had some wet running, although this came moments after the chequered flag fell on the sprint race, while the grand prix began in damp conditions, but with all 22 runners on slick tyres.

F1 has faced the highly unusual scenario that 12 race weekends have come and gone without a single session taking place in wet conditions.

Other than a few teams getting some wet weather running during the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, the majority have yet to experience the 2026 rules when it rains.

Madrid was basked in sun for a recent F3 test

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What is the Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast?

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

Just like Monza, Madrid is unlikely to see a first fully wet session of the season, with the weekend noted by the BBC weather service as a moderate high temperature warning.

When the action gets underway on Friday, the temperature will be a moderate 23 degrees with next to no wind, but as the second session appoaches, the heat will rise to 30 degrees.

Saturday follows a similar pattern of late-afternoon heat, reaching 31 degrees during qualifying. The temperature increases by another degree on Sunday.

Across the entire weekend, the risk of rain is 0%.

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