Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report

What's the weather going to do at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix this weekend?

Wet tyres
Wet tyres
© XPB Images

Remarkably, Formula 1 is yet to have its first collective session in the rain with the new regulation 2026 cars. 

The topic of wet running has been a recurring one during this season, with rain threatening to hit at several races before ultimately coming to nothing. 

The Miami Grand Prix was moved forward by three hours to avoid thunderstorms but despite concerns, the race was held in fully dry conditions.

How to watch F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Schumacher dominated when rain fell at the 1996 Spanish GP
Schumacher dominated when rain fell at the 1996 Spanish GP
© XPB Images

Canada was also declared a Rain Hazard race, though it ultimately ended up being dry throughout. F1 sessions also avoided rain that fell during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. 

Zandvoort technically had some wet running, although this came moments after the chequered flag fell on the sprint race, while the grand prix began in damp conditions, but with all 22 runners on slick tyres.

F1 has faced the highly unusual scenario that 12 race weekends have come and gone without a single session taking place in wet conditions.

Other than a few teams getting some wet weather running during the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, the majority have yet to experience the 2026 rules when it rains. 

Madrid was basked in sun for a recent F3 test
Madrid was basked in sun for a recent F3 test

What is the Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast? 

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

Just like Monza, Madrid is unlikely to see a first fully wet session of the season, with the weekend noted by the BBC weather service as a moderate high temperature warning. 

When the action gets underway on Friday, the temperature will be a moderate 23 degrees with next to no wind, but as the second session appoaches, the heat will rise to 30 degrees. 

Saturday follows a similar pattern of late-afternoon heat, reaching 31 degrees during qualifying. The temperature increases by another degree on Sunday.

Across the entire weekend, the risk of rain is 0%. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Spain
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
Leclerc at the Madring
F1 News
Madring theft sparks police investigations in build-up to F1 debut
F3 at the Madring
F1 News
First look: Ferrari gives Madrid track its F1 debut in filming day
Hamilton at the Madring
F1 News
Carlos Sainz verdict after first lap of F1 Madring circuit
Sainz laps the Madring
F1 News
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 News
F1’s Spanish Grand Prix set to move from Barcelona to Madrid?
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish

Latest News

F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
2h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
Martin Brundle fears George Russell is "bruised" by Monza defeat
3h ago
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP
4h ago
Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand
F1 News
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
5h ago
F3 testing at the Madring
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring
6h ago
F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
McLaren react to Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri complaints after Monza clash
6h ago
Norris and Piastri came too close for comfort in Italy
F1 News
Red Bull transform F1 icon into a train in Madrid stunt
8h ago
All aboard! Red Bull turn F1 title winner into a train
F1 News
First look at Michael Schumacher '94 Netflix documentary
8h ago
Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
23h ago
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
07/09/26
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season