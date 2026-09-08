F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring

F3 testing at the Madring
F3 testing at the Madring

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Madring, and here are all the timings that you need for the 14th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli remarkably extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 66 points after taking a stunning fightback victory at Monza, coming from 19th on the grid to pass team-mate George Russell in the closing stages. 

With the margin growing yet again, both Russell and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will be under increased pressure to better the Italian this time out, or face the prospect that the title may be slipping beyond their reach. 

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will hope to impress their home fans and take advantage of any potential chaos. With both Williams and Aston Martin struggling, an uneventful Sunday is unlikely to present a points-scoring opportunity to either driver.

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix here.

F1 previously raced in Madrid at Jarama
F1 previously raced in Madrid at Jarama
© XPB Images

When is the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix? 

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix runs from 11-13 September. 

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday. 

Sunday’s 57-lap race at the Madring starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 13 September. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?

Friday 11 September

13:30-14:30 (Madrid) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 1 

17:00-18:00 (Madrid) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 12 September

12:30-13:30 (Madrid) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Madrid) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Spanish GP Qualifying 

Sunday 13 September 

15:00-17:00 (Madrid) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Spanish Grand Prix 

It has been 13 years since Alonso last won the Spanish Grand Prix
It has been 13 years since Alonso last won the Spanish Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix is one of a handful of events with a history that stretches back before the formation of the Formula 1 World Championship. The pre-war era victories, or years when the race was not a part of the championship, are included here and are indicated in bold

Race WinsDriverYears
6Michael Schumacher1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004
Lewis Hamilton2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
4Max Verstappen2016, 2022, 2023, 2024
3Jackie Stewart1969, 1970, 1971
Nigel Mansell1987, 1991, 1992
Alain Prost1988, 1990, 1993
Mike Hakkinen1998, 1999, 2000
2Louis Chiron1928, 1933
Emerson Fittipaldi1972, 1973
Mario Andretti1977, 1978
Ayrton Senna1986, 1989
Kimi Raikkonen2005, 2008
Fernando Alonso2006, 2013

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F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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