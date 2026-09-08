F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Madring, and here are all the timings that you need for the 14th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli remarkably extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 66 points after taking a stunning fightback victory at Monza, coming from 19th on the grid to pass team-mate George Russell in the closing stages.

With the margin growing yet again, both Russell and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will be under increased pressure to better the Italian this time out, or face the prospect that the title may be slipping beyond their reach.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will hope to impress their home fans and take advantage of any potential chaos. With both Williams and Aston Martin struggling, an uneventful Sunday is unlikely to present a points-scoring opportunity to either driver.

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix here.

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F1 previously raced in Madrid at Jarama © XPB Images

When is the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix runs from 11-13 September.

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

Sunday’s 57-lap race at the Madring starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 13 September.

What are the start times for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?

Friday 11 September

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13:30-14:30 (Madrid) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 1

17:00-18:00 (Madrid) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 12 September

12:30-13:30 (Madrid) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Spanish GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Madrid) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Spanish GP Qualifying

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Sunday 13 September

15:00-17:00 (Madrid) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Spanish Grand Prix

It has been 13 years since Alonso last won the Spanish Grand Prix © XPB Images

Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix is one of a handful of events with a history that stretches back before the formation of the Formula 1 World Championship. The pre-war era victories, or years when the race was not a part of the championship, are included here and are indicated in bold.

Race Wins Driver Years 6 Michael Schumacher 1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 Lewis Hamilton 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 4 Max Verstappen 2016, 2022, 2023, 2024 3 Jackie Stewart 1969, 1970, 1971 Nigel Mansell 1987, 1991, 1992 Alain Prost 1988, 1990, 1993 Mike Hakkinen 1998, 1999, 2000 2 Louis Chiron 1928, 1933 Emerson Fittipaldi 1972, 1973 Mario Andretti 1977, 1978 Ayrton Senna 1986, 1989 Kimi Raikkonen 2005, 2008 Fernando Alonso 2006, 2013

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