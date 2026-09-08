How to watch the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place from 11-13 September at the Madring.

The Spanish Grand Prix ends a double-header event with Monza, before a relentless run of nine races in 11 weekends brings the 2026 F1 season to a close.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will be keen to impress in front of their home crowd, but with both Williams and Aston Martin struggling massively this term, any hope of points will likely hang on the weekend producing a chaotic race.

Antonelli celebrates in Monza © XPB Images

This might not be an unlikely outcome, however, with a recent two-day F3 test producing 19 red flag interruptions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Kimi Antonelli heads to Madrid with an extended 66-point lead in the drivers' standings, after producing the drive of his career to recover from 19th place on the grid to take victory at Monza.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton must produce a strong result on the all-new Madring layout if either is to threaten the Italian for the title, with time running out to reduce the deficit.

How to watch the 2026 F1 Spanish GP in the UK?

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix runs from 11-13 September.

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

F3 at the Madring © F3

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Spanish Grand Prix winners

Here are all the Spanish Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years - all races contested in Barcelona.

2025 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)