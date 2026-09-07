New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash

Ferrari driver Ollie Millroy has undergone two surgeries since his terrifying fiery crash on Saturday in a China GT race in Shanghai, a new update says.

The Briton was involved in the terrifying shunt at the Shanghai International Circuit when the No.33 BMW of Neil Verhagen and the No.37 Ferrari of David Chen collided on the back straight.

The No.37 car slammed into Millroy’s AAI Motorsports Ferrari, which burst into flames upon impact.

Millroy was then rescued from the burning car by Porsche driver Loek Hartog, as marshals and medical crews failed to assist in the Briton’s immediate recovery.

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In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Millroy thanked Hartog for saving his life.

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On Monday, his wife Fern issued a fresh condition update on Millroy, who has since had two surgeries on multiple injuries.

She also revealed that the impact of the crash was so severe that it broke his HANS device.

“Ollie remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit in Shanghai, surrounded by the most incredible doctors and surgeons,” the post read.

“We have been blown away by the messages of support and the love that’s been sent our way, and it’s given us the energy to keep pushing through this traumatic time of our lives.

“Ollie has suffered six broken ribs, a broken clavicle, broken hand and a punctured lung.

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“Following a successful four-hour surgery yesterday, they have fitted plates and screws to the broken bones to ensure the best results in the recovery.

“Ollie had another surgical procedure today to install a drain line to his abdomen, in order to release the gas and fluid leaking from his lung, which has relieved a lot of pain and discomfort.

“The doctors are monitoring his cognitive state too, following a severe concussion which resulted in him blacking out for over an hour.

“The impact was so strong that it broke his helmet visor and snapped his HANS device.

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“Despite the injuries and the challenges we are facing now, we can’t help but feel lucky he’s alive, and the overwhelming feeling that we all have is an enormous amount of gratitude and love towards Loek Hartog who saved Ollie’s life.

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“Your messages of love and support have been hugely appreciated, and we will keep you updated on Ollie’s progress in hospital.”

In the aftermath of the crash, AAI Motorsport and Verhagen’s 610 Racing Team have announced they will not compete further in China GT.

The championship issued its own statement on the crash on Monday, noting that its preliminary investigation concluded that national standards were met by the event.

However, it said it would carry out a full review of the incident and its aftermath.

In the wake of the crash, reports emerged that ambulance crews took 15 minutes to reach the scene as the driver was asleep.

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