China GT issues statement amid fallout from shocking fireball Ferrari crash

China GT has issued a statement following a serious crash in its series

China GT has responded to shocking Ferrari crash
China GT has responded to shocking Ferrari crash
© Instagram

The China GT series has apologised following the shocking fireball incident involving Ollie Millroy at Shanghai, but has defended its event standards amid fierce backlash.

British driver Ollie Millroy suffered multiple injuries in a collision involving several cars at the Shanghai International Circuit 20 minutes into last Saturday’s China GT race.

His car burst into flames in the collision, with the Briton pulled from the burning wreckage of his Ferrari by a fellow competitor, Loek Hartog.

Footage from the crash shows Hartog using a fire extinguisher to battle the blaze before pulling Millroy to safety.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

No marshals can be seen helping him.

In the aftermath of the crash, new details are emerging regarding the behaviour of the marshals, who are said to have fled the scene, while the ambulance crew is reported to have taken 15 minutes to get there as the driver was asleep.

“The event set-up complied with national-level competition”

China GT has now issued a statement, where it expresses “deep gratitude” to Hartog for his actions, while promising a “thorough review” into the incident will take place.

“This was an accident that neither the organising committee nor anyone involved wanted to see,” China GT said in a statement.

Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
© Instagram

“We deeply apologise for this incident and the subsequent shock and impact it has caused everyone.

“The organising committee extends its sympathies to driver Oliver Millroy of car No. 91 and the other drivers involved, and sincerely hopes for their speedy recovery.

“At the same time, we express our deep gratitude and respect to driver Loek Hartog, who was the first to arrive at the scene to provide assistance.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the overall event setup complied with national-level competition standards, but there is room for improvement in terms of detailed management.

“Following the race, we will conduct a thorough review and investigation of this incident and develop more comprehensive plans to address any shortcomings in organisation, safety measures, emergency response, rescue operations, and medical care during the competition.

“The event organisers will use this incident as a lesson to further strengthen management in the aforementioned areas and ensure that all measures are fully implemented.”

Another team pulls out of China GT permanently

The AAI Motorsport team Millroy races for has already confirmed it will not take any further part in China GT going forward.

Now, TBC by 610 Racing team - whose driver Neil Verhagen was deemed at fault for the incident, which the squad disputes - says it will also not return to the series.

Team boss Yang Baijie called the incident a “tragedy for motorsport” and attacked the response of the stewards in the immediate aftermath.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

In a lengthy social media post, he wrote: “What occurred today was a tragedy for motorsport—not simply because of the accident, but because we nearly lost an outstanding driver.

“The marshals panicked, dropped their fire extinguishers, and fled.

“The ambulance arrived fifteen minutes after the incident because its driver was asleep; individuals banged on his window and still could not wake him.

“Following the race, the stewards summoned us to the hearing room without knowing whether the driver was safe.

“There was no greeting, no inquiry about the other two drivers involved, no word of comfort.

“They made no mention of their own rescue response time. I was stunned that their first reaction was to smile—to attempt to shift responsibility onto us.

“The chief steward, with appalling arrogance, dismissed this as an amateurish mistake.

“My team-mate is a factory driver. A Daytona champion. Yet their first instinct was to ask whether we would help direct public opinion against ourselves to deflect from their own failures.

“I am permanently withdrawing from China GT. This is the only protest I have left.

“I will not return until every member of this championship treats life and safety with the seriousness they demand.

“We will not accept the conduct of these stewards or the race committee’s handling of this matter.

“Our onboard data has been submitted to the WEC stewards, who have confirmed from their professional assessment that we were not the primary cause of this accident.

“Should China GT attempt to use us to mitigate its own negligence, I will pursue legal action to defend myself, my team-mate, and the drivers involved in this incident.”

Tags:

F1
China GT issues statement amid fallout from shocking fireball Ferrari crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi eyes joining Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
Rossi for BMW
Sportscars News
Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil
Sportscars News
Silverstone return confirmed on expanded 2027 WEC calendar
Start of the 2017 WEC race at Silverstone
Sportscars News
WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen at Nurburgring 24H qualifiers
Verstappen took victory on-the-road on his previous visit to the Nurburgring
Sportscars News
Verstappen team-mate issues update after falling ill in GT race
Jules Gounon was taken ill after the race
Sportscars News
TV presenter issues statement after being hospitalised by heavy crash
Bathurst, Denyer, Crash

Latest News

Sportscars News
New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash
3h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Sportscars News
China GT issues statement amid fallout from shocking fireball Ferrari crash
10h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Sportscars News
Ferrari star pulled from fiery China GT crash by fellow driver as marshals slammed
06/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
F1 News
Max Verstappen and IndyCar star rumoured for GT3 super-team
02/09/26
Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi eyes joining Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
15/07/26
Rossi for BMW

More News

Sportscars News
Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
13/07/26
The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil
F1 News
Max Verstappen urges F1 calendar shuffle so he can take part in iconic race
26/06/26
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Sportscars News
Silverstone return confirmed on expanded 2027 WEC calendar
12/06/26
Start of the 2017 WEC race at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen declares “unfinished business” at Nurburgring 24 Hours
22/05/26
Verstappen in Canada
F1 News
Lando Norris eyes future Le Mans 24 Hours drive amid McLaren entry
20/05/26
Norris is the reigning F1 world champion