Long-awaited Silverstone return confirmed on expanded 2027 WEC calendar

Silverstone will make its return to the FIA World Endurance Championship as part of an expanded calendar for 2027.

The home of the Formula 1 and Moto GP British Grands Prix has not featured on the WEC schedule since 2019, but a return for 2027 had been eagerly-anticipated.

Silverstone’s return was officially confirmed at the ACO’s annual press conference on Friday, ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

2027 WEC calendar

Prior to 2019, Silverstone was a mainstay on the WEC schedule since the championship’s inaugural season in 2012.

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The Six Hours of Silverstone will take place on 25 April 2026 and act as the third round of a nine-round campaign for 2027.

The 2027 WEC campaign will begin on 21-22 in Qatar, before heading to Imola, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

The prestigious, blue ribband 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on 12-13 June.

WEC will then head to Interlagos, the Circuit of the Americas and Fuji, before the season comes to a conclusion with the 8 Hours of Bahrain on 4-6 November.

“The FIA World Endurance Championship represents the pinnacle of international endurance racing, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans is its beating heart,” ACO president Pierre Fillon said.

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“It is a discipline that is continuously gaining in both popularity and prestige – as evidenced by the unprecedented on-site audience here this weekend, with ticket sales at an all-time high – and 2027 looks set to be FIA WEC’s biggest and best season yet. This is truly a wonderful era for our sport.”

Jose Maria Lopez, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi won the race for Toyota in 2019

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The FIA World Endurance Championship continues to go from strength-to-strength. In recent years, we have welcomed new manufacturers to the grid, seen growing interest from fans around the world and maintained a stable, competitive calendar that showcases the very best of endurance racing.

“The return of the 6 Hours of Silverstone next season marks an important milestone for the championship. Silverstone is a venue with a rich endurance racing heritage, and its return reflects both the continued growth of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the increasing global appeal of our sport.”