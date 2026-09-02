Max Verstappen and Indycar star rumoured for GT3 super-team

Max Verstappen is rumoured to be in-line for a GT3 return in Portimao, with newly-crowned five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou alongside him in a Mercedes AMG GT3.

Formula 1 is about to enter a hectic period, with 11 races scheduled to take place across 14 weeks. This period consists of the Monza-Madrid double-header that begins this weekend, before the championship reaches a head with a gruelling three consecutive triple-headers.

However, Verstappen could be set to fill the weekend between the first two triple-headers with an outing in the GT World Challenge, where he would partner regular-season driver Chris Lulham. This means he would travel from Singapore to Portugal, before jetting off to Texas for the United States Grand Prix.

A reliability problem denied Verstappen victory at the Nurburgring © Red Bull Content Pool

Speculation of the four-time F1 champion's participation has emerged as Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon are likely to be unable to compete due to the event clashing with the World Endurance Championship's Barcelona round.

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Verstappen made clear this year how serious he is about pushing forward with his GT3 efforts when facing the media after signing a new Red Bull deal that will keep him in F1 until at least 2030.

"For me that was definitely something that I want to keep doing," he said. "But, of course, it depends a bit on the F1 calendar, what will be possible also next year."

Palou has been near unstoppable in IndyCar across the last six seasons © Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

Asked if there was a specific race on his bucket list, Verstappen added: "All the big endurance ones. 24-hour races in general, they would be, yeah, cool to drive in."

The Dutchman has also previously stated a desire to partner with the dominant driver in IndyCar, Palou, with reports suggesting that he has made this request ahead this potential outing.

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Responding to the speculation, a Mercedes spokesperson said: “On behalf of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, I can neither confirm that Max Verstappen will take part in the final GT World Challenge round in Portimao, nor that Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella will miss the event.

“We are currently assessing various scenarios to ensure that we can compete effectively in Portimao with our teams.“