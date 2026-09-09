Red Bull signs F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son Robin to driver programme

Red Bull has signed F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son to its driver programme.

Robin, the son of 2007 F1 world champion Raikkonen, has signed a deal to join Red Bull’s junior programme in an announcement that was made on Wednesday.

The Raikkonen family attended last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza and were seen in the Red Bull motorhome.

Robin Raikkonen is 11 years old and currently competes in professional karting. He has already achieved success in national and international Rotax and WSK championships.

The Raikkonen family with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies

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"Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said.

“His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group. At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving.

“Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders. The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.

“We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development.

“We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family.”

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11-year-old Robin Raikkonen currently competes in karting

Raikkonen said: "We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

“Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

“Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

Raikkonen retired from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, having recorded 21 grands prix victories and 103 podium finishes across a 19-year stint.

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The 46-year-old Finn won the 2007 world drivers’ title with Ferrari and also drove for Sauber, McLaren, Lotus and Alfa Romeo.