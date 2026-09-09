Red Bull signs F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son Robin to driver programme

Robin Raikkonen, the son of 2007 F1 world champion Kimi, has joined Red Bull's junior programme.

Robin Raikkonen has signed for Red Bull
Robin Raikkonen has signed for Red Bull

Red Bull has signed F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son to its driver programme. 

Robin, the son of 2007 F1 world champion Raikkonen, has signed a deal to join Red Bull’s junior programme in an announcement that was made on Wednesday. 

The Raikkonen family attended last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza and were seen in the Red Bull motorhome. 

Robin Raikkonen is 11 years old and currently competes in professional karting. He has already achieved success in national and international Rotax and WSK championships.

The Raikkonen family with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies
The Raikkonen family with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies

"Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said. 

“His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group. At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving.

“Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders. The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential. 

“We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development. 

“We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family.”

11-year-old Robin Raikkonen currently competes in karting
11-year-old Robin Raikkonen currently competes in karting

Raikkonen said: "We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. 

“Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

“Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

Raikkonen retired from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, having recorded 21 grands prix victories and 103 podium finishes across a 19-year stint. 

The 46-year-old Finn won the 2007 world drivers’ title with Ferrari and also drove for Sauber, McLaren, Lotus and Alfa Romeo. 

Tags:

F1
Red Bull
Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull signs F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son Robin to driver programme
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights
F1 Race Report
Kimi Antonelli beats George Russell for shock Monza F1 comeback win
Kimi Antonelli was visibly emotional after his victory
F1 News
‘Someone didn’t follow the plan’ - Liam Lawson felt ‘lost’ in Monza qualifying
Lawson will start at the back in Monza
F1 News
'Not compliant anymore' - Max Verstappen issues worrying Red Bull F1 car verdict
Verstappen in conversation with Red Bull boss Mekies
F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying

Latest News

F1 News
Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Hamilton in F1 title fight
33s ago
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen admits to ‘serious’ talks with McLaren and Mercedes
1h ago
Max Verstappen spoke with McLaren and Mercedes before re-signing with Red Bull
F1 News
Ferrari bosses urged to take action amid Hamilton-Leclerc tension
2h ago
There is seemingly growing tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Red Bull signs F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son
3h ago
Robin Raikkonen has signed for Red Bull
Sportscars News
‘Hero’ racer who saved Ollie Millroy speaks out on fireball crash
4h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Ferrari makes alarming ‘pure power’ admission despite engine upgrade
5h ago
Hamilton at Monza
F1 News
FIRST LOOK: Williams reveal retro livery for F1 Spanish Grand Prix
20h ago
Williams revealed its special look for Madrid
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
22h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
Martin Brundle fears George Russell is "bruised" by Monza defeat
23h ago
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP
08/09/26
Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand