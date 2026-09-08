FIRST LOOK: Williams reveal retro livery for F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Williams has revealed a special livery for the Spanish Grand Prix, inspired by the 1981 look run last time Formula 1 raced in Madrid.

While the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix is the first time that the Madring has been used by F1, it is not the first time that the championship has visited Madrid, with Jarama hosting the round 11 times between 1967 and 1981. In that final season, Nelson Piquet would take the FW07C to world championship glory, with the team also clinching the constructors' title.

In the most recent visit, Williams - then sponsored by Leyland and the Saudi Arabian national airline - ran with a predominantly white livery, with decals in green and black. The modern recreation continues many of these stylings, with the diagonal green and blue stripes remaining on the rear quarter.

It is, however, somewhat of a shame that the Barclays and Komat'su logos have retained their traditional colour, as this takes away from what is otherwise one of the better retro recreations of the modern era.

The look was created alongside title partner, Atlassian.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Our mission to get back to the front of the grid is drawn from, inspired by and informed by everything we’ve done before," said team principal James Vowles.

"I am incredibly proud to celebrate that through Atlassian’s special livery, connecting the team we were at Jarama with the team we are becoming today through focused collaboration, improved technological innovation and real creativity. The car looks fantastic, and I cannot wait to see it lapping around Madrid.”

Williams throws it back to 1981 with this special livery © Williams F1

The look was created in partnership with title sponsor Atlassian © Williams F1

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1981 Spanish Grand Prix, Gilles Villeneuve took victory for Ferrari, and was joined on the podium by Jacques Laffite and John Watson, of Ligier and McLaren. Carlos Reutemann was fourth for Williams with Elio de Angelis fifth. Remarkably, the top five were separated by just 1.24s at the chequered flag.

With points down only to sixth place, Lotus driver and future Williams world champion Nigel Mansell took the final offering, albeit 28s behind the leaders.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlassian, added: “The best teams don't put their history in a trophy case. They wire it into the work. That's the whole idea behind this livery, and it's how we think about building software: the knowledge a team builds over years should actually make tomorrow's decisions faster, not just look good on a wall.”