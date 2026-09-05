Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning first F1 pole at Italian GP

Pierre Gasly pulls off huge shock to claim pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole

Pierre Gasly pulled off the shock of the 2026 Formula 1 season so far by claiming a stunning maiden pole position at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Mercedes was expected to be the team to beat in qualifying at Monza but Gasly shocked everyone with an incredible last-gasp effort to snatch an unlikely pole for Alpine at the death. 

Gasly pipped the pre-qualifying favourite George Russell to his first career pole by just 0.060 seconds at the track he sealed a memorable maiden victory at in 2020. 

Despite failing to set a single best overall sector, improvements across the lap proved enough for the 30-year-old Frenchman to take Alpine's first pole in 17 years. 

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Monza

Gasly - who won at Monza in 2020 - scored his first F1 pole
Gasly - who won at Monza in 2020 - scored his first F1 pole

"Let's go. Let's go. I've been waiting for that one!" Gasly screamed over team radio after taking the chequered flag. 

It comes on a weekend Gasly was stripped of his podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix by the International Court of Appeal after McLaren and Red Bull challenged the result. 

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest as he missed out on pole by 0.180s, though the McLaren driver is at risk of picking up a penalty for impeding Liam Lawson in Q2. 

It proved to be a disappointing qualifying on home soil for Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton could only take fourth and fifth, with both over two tenths off the pace. 

Max Verstappen took sixth for Red Bull, ahead of championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will drop to the back of the grid for his home race after taking an engine penalty.  

It was a disappointing qualifying for Ferrari on home soil
It was a disappointing qualifying for Ferrari on home soil

Franco Colapinto was eighth in the other Alpine, ahead of reigning world champion Lando Norris in his McLaren and the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad. 

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto took 11th and narrowly missed out on causing a huge upset as Ferrari avoided catastrophe with Hamilton ultimately advancing into the final part of qualifying by the skin of his teeth. 

Ollie Bearman finished 12th in his Haas, ahead of the second Audi of Nico Hulkenberg in 13th, and Lawson, who was frustrated not to reach the top-10 shootout. 

Lawson’s elimination ruined Red Bull’s plans to use the Kiwi to give Verstappen a slipstream. 

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was 15th-quickest, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was 16th in the Haas. 

Yuki Tsunoda, who suffered a fuel system problem in his Racing Bulls just before qualifying, was eliminated in Q1 with a time good enough only for 17th. 

Alex Albon, who is starting from the back of the grid anyway due to an engine penalty, was effectively sacrificed by Williams to help team-mate Sainz reach Q2 by providing the Spaniard with a tow. 

The two Cadillacs outqualified both Aston Martins, with Valtteri Bottas getting the better of team-mate Sergio Perez over one lap at Monza. 

Fernando Alonso won the qualifying duel at Aston Martin despite not going out for a second timed lap, while Stroll became the first F1 driver in history to suffer 100 Q1 knockouts.

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning first F1 pole at Italian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying
F1 News
Russell sets imposing pace as Hamilton and Verstappen clash in final Monza practice
George Russell was quickest in final practice for Mercedes
F1 News
Where Ferrari stands on slipstreaming tactics for Monza qualifying
Ferrari will not sacrifice one of its drivers in qualifying
F1 News
ICA issues strong response after Briatore’s integrity allegations
Flavio Briatore started a remarkable row with McLaren on Friday
F1 News
Hamilton pinpoints worrying Ferrari limitation despite engine upgrade
Ferrari has introduced a new engine at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen Monza practice absence causes Red Bull concerns
Max Verstappen admitted he was caught out by the conditions

Latest News

F1 News
'Not compliant anymore' - Max Verstappen issues worrying Red Bull F1 car verdict
58m ago
Verstappen in conversation with Red Bull boss Mekies
F1 News
Lance Stroll achieves F1 record no driver wants with 100 Q1 exits
1h ago
Lance Stroll is the first F1 driver to hit 100 Q1 eliminations
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's frustration builds as Ferrari weakness exposed again in Monza qualifying
1h ago
Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
F1 News
Oscar Piastri loses P3 after penalty for impeding Liam Lawson
2h ago
Oscar Piastri has been handed a three-place grid drop
F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix after four penalties
2h ago
Pierre Gasly will lead the F1 field away on Sunday

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
2h ago
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying
F1 News
'Let's try and win it' - Alpine set lofty target after Gasly's astonishing Monza pole
2h ago
Gasly celebrates his maiden F1 pole position
F1 News
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning Italian GP pole
3h ago
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole
F1 News
Russell sets imposing pace as Hamilton and Verstappen clash in final Monza practice
7h ago
George Russell was quickest in final practice for Mercedes
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
8h ago
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix