F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full starting grid at Monza after four penalties

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly will lead the F1 field away on Sunday
Pierre Gasly will lead the F1 field away on Sunday

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. 

Pierre Gasly will start from pole position at Monza for Alpine after a stunning performance in qualifying. 

Gasly will be joined on the front row of the grid by George Russell's Mercedes. 

Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest but was demoted three positions for impeding Liam Lawson in Q2. 

The top three qualifiers from Italian Grand Prix qualifying
The top three qualifiers from Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Piastri's penalty means that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton move up to start from third and fourth respectively, after a disappointing qualifying showing from Ferrari, with neither driver ending up in the fight for a home pole. 

Max Verstappen goes from fifth in his Red Bull, with Piastri slotting in behind the four-time champion. Franco Colapinto and Lando Norris are seventh and eighth, respectively. 

Arvid Lindblad lines up from ninth in his Racing Bulls, with the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10 starters. 

Shortly before qualifying, the FIA confirmed that Liam Lawson had taken on a raft of new engine parts. 

That means Lawson will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, joining championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Williams’ Alex Albon in the group of drivers to take grid drops for engine-related changes. 

All three drivers have exceeded their permitted allocation of four power units that can be used during the season. 

Russell will be looking to take advantage of Antonelli’s penalty and reduce his current 59-point deficit to his Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival in the championship. 

2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
15Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
17Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
21Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
22Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing

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Pierre Gasly
Alpine
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full starting grid at Monza after four penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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