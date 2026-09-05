F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full starting grid at Monza after four penalties
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Pierre Gasly will start from pole position at Monza for Alpine after a stunning performance in qualifying.
Gasly will be joined on the front row of the grid by George Russell's Mercedes.
Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest but was demoted three positions for impeding Liam Lawson in Q2.
Piastri's penalty means that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton move up to start from third and fourth respectively, after a disappointing qualifying showing from Ferrari, with neither driver ending up in the fight for a home pole.
Max Verstappen goes from fifth in his Red Bull, with Piastri slotting in behind the four-time champion. Franco Colapinto and Lando Norris are seventh and eighth, respectively.
Arvid Lindblad lines up from ninth in his Racing Bulls, with the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10 starters.
Shortly before qualifying, the FIA confirmed that Liam Lawson had taken on a raft of new engine parts.
That means Lawson will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, joining championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Williams’ Alex Albon in the group of drivers to take grid drops for engine-related changes.
All three drivers have exceeded their permitted allocation of four power units that can be used during the season.
Russell will be looking to take advantage of Antonelli’s penalty and reduce his current 59-point deficit to his Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival in the championship.
|2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|21
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|22
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing