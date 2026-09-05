F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full starting grid at Monza after four penalties

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly will start from pole position at Monza for Alpine after a stunning performance in qualifying.

Gasly will be joined on the front row of the grid by George Russell's Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest but was demoted three positions for impeding Liam Lawson in Q2.

The top three qualifiers from Italian Grand Prix qualifying

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Piastri's penalty means that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton move up to start from third and fourth respectively, after a disappointing qualifying showing from Ferrari, with neither driver ending up in the fight for a home pole.

Max Verstappen goes from fifth in his Red Bull, with Piastri slotting in behind the four-time champion. Franco Colapinto and Lando Norris are seventh and eighth, respectively.

Arvid Lindblad lines up from ninth in his Racing Bulls, with the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10 starters.

Shortly before qualifying, the FIA confirmed that Liam Lawson had taken on a raft of new engine parts.

That means Lawson will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, joining championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Williams’ Alex Albon in the group of drivers to take grid drops for engine-related changes.

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All three drivers have exceeded their permitted allocation of four power units that can be used during the season.

Russell will be looking to take advantage of Antonelli’s penalty and reduce his current 59-point deficit to his Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival in the championship.

2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 15 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 17 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 21 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 22 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing