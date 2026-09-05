Oscar Piastri loses P3 after penalty for impeding Liam Lawson in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Oscar Piastri has been hit with a grid penalty for impeding Liam Lawson in Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

Oscar Piastri has been handed a three-place grid drop
Oscar Piastri has been handed a three-place grid drop

Oscar Piastri has lost his P3 after being hit with a Formula 1 grid penalty for impeding Liam Lawson in Italian Grand Prix qualifying. 

The McLaren F1 driver got in Lawson's way at Turn 1 as he exited the pits and cost the Red Bull driver, who was on a push lap, crucial time. 

Despite the stewards accepting that Piastri "had no other options available" to him, they still dished out the standard three place grid penalty for "inadvertently" and "unnecessarily" impeding Lawson. 

Piastri went on to qualify third, while Red Bull's Lawson dropped out in the second part of qualifying with a time good enough for only 14th. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The Australian will now start Sunday's race from sixth, with Charles Leclerc moving up to third, Lewis Hamilton to fourth and Max Verstappen to fifth.

"On leaving the pits, the driver of Car 81 (Piastri) was advised that 'Verstappen, Lawson and Sainz just crossing, Sainz has pitted, Just Verstappen and Lawson, watch out for them as you join'," the stewards concluded. 

"The driver of Car 81 stated that he was not alerted to the fact that VER and LAW were on push laps but realised as he was almost at turn 1 that VER was on a push lap. He slowed significantly and kept to the right to allow VER to pass but was unable to do anything to avoid impeding LAW who was close behind. 

"The Stewards accept that with the information he had, and the situation he was placed in, the driver of Car 81 had, at this stage, no other options available and hence, inadvertently, and also unnecessarily, impeded Car 30. Therefore the standard penalty of a drop of 3 grid positions is imposed."

Speaking before the decision was announced, Piastri admitted there was little he could have done to avoid getting in Lawson's way. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Yeah, I was coming out of the pits and, I mean, the speed difference out of the pits is so, so big here,” Piastri said at the FIA press conference. “So, yeah, I don't really know where he came from. I need to review with the team.”

Lawson will start from the back of the grid anyway due to exceeding his permitted allocation of engine components. 

“Yeah, I mean, it just wasn't ideal," the Kiwi said. “We obviously left it to the end there to try and put a lap together. So I was pretty hot after just one call. And then, yeah, obviously not ideal getting blocked at turn one.

“But I mean, the goal was to try and focus this weekend on the race anyway. Obviously, we've got the penalty for tomorrow. So yesterday we were very long runs focus anyway.”

Tags:

F1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Liam Lawson
Oscar Piastri loses P3 after penalty for impeding Liam Lawson in F1 Italian GP qualifying
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
George Russell heads Charles Leclerc in second practice at Monza
Georger Russell set the pace in his Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren 'insulted' by Flavio Briatore allegations in heated Monaco fallout
McLaren had to make some tough calls on the pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore accuses ‘very nasty’ judge of McLaren bias in explosive rant
Alpine's Flavio Briatore made some extraordinary claims about McLaren
F1 News
Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 as new engine debuts in Monza practice
Leclerc is looking to score his third win at Monza as a Ferrari driver
F1 News
McLaren finally debuts its newly-named rotating rear wing at Monza
McLaren first trialed the rear wing at the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 News
Monaco GP result changed again after Red Bull and McLaren appeal
Gasly narrowly avoided crashing out on lap one at Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
'Not compliant anymore' - Max Verstappen issues worrying Red Bull F1 car verdict
58m ago
Verstappen in conversation with Red Bull boss Mekies
F1 News
Lance Stroll achieves F1 record no driver wants with 100 Q1 exits
1h ago
Lance Stroll is the first F1 driver to hit 100 Q1 eliminations
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's frustration builds as Ferrari weakness exposed again in Monza qualifying
1h ago
Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
F1 News
Oscar Piastri loses P3 after penalty for impeding Liam Lawson
2h ago
Oscar Piastri has been handed a three-place grid drop
F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix after four penalties
2h ago
Pierre Gasly will lead the F1 field away on Sunday

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
2h ago
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying
F1 News
'Let's try and win it' - Alpine set lofty target after Gasly's astonishing Monza pole
2h ago
Gasly celebrates his maiden F1 pole position
F1 News
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning Italian GP pole
3h ago
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole
F1 News
Russell sets imposing pace as Hamilton and Verstappen clash in final Monza practice
7h ago
George Russell was quickest in final practice for Mercedes
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
8h ago
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix