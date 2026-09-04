Monaco GP result changed again after Red Bull and McLaren appeal

Pierre Gasly has lost his Formula 1 podium finish from the Monaco Grand Prix after his penalties from the race were reinstated after a successful appeal from McLaren and Red Bull.

The result of June’s race in Monaco has been changed for a second time, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar reclaiming his original podium, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri moved back up to fourth and Gasly reclassified in seventh place. The Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are classified in fifth and sixth respectively.

The remarkable decision was announced by the FIA as Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix got underway following a private International Court of Appeal hearing in Paris on 25 August, which deemed McLaren and Red Bull’s protests as admissible.

Gasly crossed the line in third place but was handed two five-second time penalties for speeding in the pit lane, dropping him to P7. Alpine successfully appealed the penalties after it emerged that an error in measuring the pit lane had occurred.

The final Monaco Grand Prix result

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The decision proved controversial as four other drivers - including Piastri - were handed the same penalty, but their punishments could not be overturned as they were served during the race itself, unlike Gasly's.

The full ICA decision - which consists of 26 pages - can be read here.

More to follow...