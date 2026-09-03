Franco Colapinto reveals talks with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem after Dutch GP F1 penalty fallout

Franco Colapinto has revealed he held talks with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about the Formula 1 penalty fallout from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Both Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad were on the receiving end of penalties for overtaking another driver under yellow flags in the aftermath of Max Verstappen’s monster crash on the opening lap at Zandvoort.

The Alpine driver made it clear he disagreed with the punishment, while a senior executive at Colapinto’s main sponsor escalated the situation by accusing the stewards of “killing the integrity of F1”.

F1’s governing body the FIA hit back at what it described as being “targeted online abuse” of the stewards and confirmed it was investigating its legal options.

Colapinto was given a drive-through for overtaking Tsunoda under yellow flags

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Colapinto spoke with Ben Sulayem about the matter during the FIA president’s recent visit to Buenos Aires, where he threw his weight behind efforts to revive the Argentine Grand Prix.

“We we talked with Mohammed, we talked two days ago,” Colapinto said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. “He was in Argentina, so it was great to see him when he went there.

"The president of Argentina was there, the president of FIA, it was amazing to see all of them there and the interest that FIA has and Formula 1.

“I think it's great that they understand and see the value of Argentina being back in the calendar and it being a race, and being back on the schedule would be amazing.

“Very grateful for them making the time to go there and having that meeting. It's great for the country and for the sport as well, for the future, hopefully. So happy they went, of course.

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Colapinto in the Monza F1 paddock on Thursday

“I think about the penalty, it's already in the past. We can also read the rule and it's the stewards, they do their job and they follow the the rulebook. Personally, I still have the same view, so it hasn't changed since Zandvoort. I think we will of course, talk about it. We always talk about many things.

“Probably we'll see some of the stewards. They always I think just want to talk. But I also understand their point. If you read the rulebook, the penalty is right.

“Personally I don't agree with it, but again, that's it's part of the game and and we are not stewards. But the focus is here in Monza and trying to do our best.”