Saudi Arabia 'blade': New images of what could be F1's most insane corner

Qiddiyah is expected to host Formula 1 for the first time in 2028.

Renderings of The Blade
Renderings of The Blade

Fresh imagery has emerged of the striking focal point of the new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Qiddiyah prepares to make its 2028 Formula 1 debut. 

F1 is scheduled to move from Jeddah to Qiddiyah in 2028, with a bespoke track being created to become the new home of the championship in the country. 

The 21-turn layout was unveiled with a series of futuristic-looking images in March 2024, with one central feature drawing the most attention. This was the long run to Turn 1, which goes up a 10-degree elevation and reaches a height of 70 metres, or 20 stories. Atop this is a hairpin, which drivers take before hurtling back down the artificial hill into a flowing right-hander.

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While the 2026 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was cancelled due to the war in the Middle East, construction has continued on the centrepiece of the new venue, with presenter and commentator Ahmed Baokbah sharing images of the ongoing construction work. 

Under the significant run-off area for Turn 1 will be a concert venue, which will provide a unique experience, with music blaring as cars rumble overhead. 

Saudi Arabia has hosted F1 since 2021 with an initial 10-year contract agreed, but this is only the tip of the ambitions for the region. 

The Qiddiya layout
The Qiddiya layout

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said earlier this year: "The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya's power of play philosophy and position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world's leading motorsport venues.

"Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique race experiences in the world with a pioneering track that will be ready to host some of the world's biggest motorsport events.”

Tags:

F1
2026
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia 'blade': New images of what could be F1's most insane corner
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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