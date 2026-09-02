"You have my support" - FIA boss backs Argentina's F1 bid

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has given his "support" to Argentina's bid to return to the Formula 1 schedule after last hosting the championship in 1998.

There is no shortage of countries that are currently seeking to join the F1 calendar, with South Africa, Thailand, India, Turkey, Portugal, and Germany among those to have expressed interest. On top of this, there have been suggestions that China could host a second race.

With the rise of Franco Colapinto, there has been increased interest in taking the championship back to Argentina, a country that hosted 20 grands prix between 1953 and 1998, and was home to one of the greatest drivers of all time, Juan Manuel Fangio.

Colapinto wowed Argentinian fans with an Alpine demonstration run © XPB Images

The Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez in Buenos Aires last saw F1 action in 1998 and is undergoing a complete renovation in order to welcome MotoGP in 2027. The work includes a brand new pit building, and the layout has been extended to 4.87km with F1 in mind.

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"With Formula 1, today I saw the circuit," Ben Sulayem was quoted by Motorsport.com.

"A lot of investment is going on. I know there is MotoGP for next year. And the design is by Tilke. As you know, he is one of the most prominent designers. So, this sends a message to us as the FIA and, of course, to FOM, Mr. [Stefano] Domenicali, that you are serious in what you are doing.

"Can Argentina organise F1? Yes. Do they deserve it? I would say yes. But we have 24 grands prix in the calendar. We can go to 25, but that is extremely difficult. It will be on the officials, on the drivers.

"So, to us, it's a matter of a calendar. It's a matter of a business plan for five years minimum. And your people here, the government, are serious about it. And it is also my responsibility because when I give my word, I deliver. I will make sure that the right message is sent before the meetings start. Rest assured, you have my support."

F1 last raced in Argentina in 1998 © XPB Images

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The current F1 Concorde Agreement has a provision for a maximum of 25 grands prix, meaning that the additional race could be slotted in, but it would face stiff competition from those other nations hoping to take the position.

It should also be noted that while the FIA boss has offered his support, the governing body has no influence on the calendar, with this solely down to the commercial rights holders.

National interest in reviving the event has spiked of late, with an estimated 600,000 people attending a demonstration run by Alpine driver Colapinto in Buenos Aires in April.