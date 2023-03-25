Does Piastri regret leaving Alpine for McLaren? “For me it was clear…”

McLaren sit bottom of the constructors’ championship after failing to score points in the opening two rounds of F1 2023.

Piastri was in Alpine’s academy and was set to drive for the team alongside Esteban Ocon following Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso's Podium SAGA with the FIA needs to CHANGE! Video of Fernando Alonso&#039;s Podium SAGA with the FIA needs to CHANGE!

However, Piastri had already agreed a deal with McLaren before a public saga erupted which ended up in the CRB (contract recognition board).

Despite the two teams’ contrasting fortunes, Piastri has no regrets.

"I think, for me, it was never really a decision of the two teams," Piastri said ahead of last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"It never really came down to that. The rest of the details are all obviously very out there and have been on rinse and repeat a lot.

"For me, it was clear that I wanted to go to McLaren, with the amount of passion that they showed to having me in the team, which was a massive, massive factor in that, so I don't really view it in that same light.”

McLaren are set to introduce a significant car upgrade for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which takes place at the end of the month.

Piastri is confident the Woking outfit knows where it needs to improve.

"But, obviously, I'm very focused on where I am now and trying to help the team move forward and get back to where they want to be,” he added.

"I think we know what our issues are, which I guess is half the battle sometimes," Piastri added.

"So we'll see. I think we're pretty clear on where we need to improve, and it's now just putting the steps in place and putting in the work to make it happen."