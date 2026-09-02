Ferrari reveals crucial update for Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari has announced that it will bring an upgraded Formula 1 power unit to the Italian Grand Prix in a bid to close the gap at the front of the grid.

Ferrari has slipped to being the third-best team in recent weeks, with McLaren emerging as the new threat to Mercedes as Lando Norris scored back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Leaving Zandvoort, the Scuderia talked down chances of success in front of a home crowd at Monza, but on a weekend where the team will honour seven-time champion Michael Schumacher with a tribute livery resembling his 1996 car, this news will raise expectations.

Vasseur hopes to close the gap to Mercedes with this latest update © XPB Images

"Monza is always a very special weekend for Ferrari," said team boss Fred Vasseur.

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"Racing in front of our tifosi gives the whole team incredible energy, and this year there will be an additional emotional dimension as we celebrate Michael Schumacher and the legacy he has left in our company. His relentless pursuit of improvement, attention to detail and strong belief in teamwork are values that remain key to us today.

"On the performance side, we are introducing an updated power unit as part of the development opportunities available under ADUO. It represents a step in the right direction and, as we know. this year is very much about marginal gains.

"Monza is a demanding circuit and the field is extremely close, and our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible, from Friday onwards. We want to draw extra motivation from the passion of our home crowd and give our tifosi a strong weekend."

Red Bull may have the best engine, but it has struggled to match the front-runners © XPB Images

The ADUO tests, which were re-evaluated after Zandvoort, still show that Red Bull has the best internal combustion engine, with the electrical element of the power unit not factoring into this measurement. This means that while other OEMs can upgrade their units, Red Bull is unable to bring improved parts to the track.

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Ferrari's latest update is reported to bring a gain of around 15bhp, which will significantly close the gap to Mercedes.

The power boost could also help fend off championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who will be on a recovery drive on Sunday when he will start from the back of the grid due to taking an engine penalty.