'A limit based on one body part' - David Coulthard slates Red Bull ADUO ruling

Red Bull has again been judged to have the best power unit in Formula 1.

Coulthard has criticised the ADUO system
Coulthard has criticised the ADUO system
© XPB Images

David Coulthard has criticised the system used to establish which team has the best Formula 1 power unit after Red Bull was again ruled to have the best in class. 

ADUO is the 'Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities', which monitors the performance of every engine on the F1 grid. These tests create a ranking system, with development tokens awarded to OEMs to develop provided they are more than two percent behind the benchmark.

Crucially, the tests only measure the output of the internal combustion engine, and not the electrical element, even though the latter is believed to make a far greater difference to overall performance.

Red Bull is determined to have the best engine in F1
Red Bull is determined to have the best engine in F1

"There's an old expression in Formula 1, that aero is king, and that's always been the sort of mantra," he told the Up to Speed Podcast

"We always tend to talk about aero rather than the horsepower per se, and there have been examples of teams winning world championships not with the most powerful engine. But what I think feels a bit like there's been a missed opportunity, and it has been explained by the FIA, it was requested by the teams to have as simple a mechanism as possible, which fell to being only the internal combustion engine element of the power unit, which that to me just isn't about being fair if they've all agreed to it. It's like, why? 

"It's like saying we're going to, I don't know, set some kind of limit based on one body part or something in athletics, even though the whole body's used. Even though the whole body's used in the actual competition. 

"So, the power unit as a whole isn't just about the internal combustion. It's also about the electrical storage capacity."

Red Bull has disputed the findings but remains unable to upgrade its engine, whereas Ferrari will bring its upgraded power unit to Monza, a week after Honda introduced its latest package. 

Verstappen has scored three podiums despite the struggles of Red Bull
Verstappen has scored three podiums despite the struggles of Red Bull

He added: "For me, really, it's more about it doesn't seem the fairest mechanism to monitor power unit output, because it's just the internal combustion engine, and that's part of the power unit, which clearly is electrical energy deployment harvesting. That is massively complex. 

"And we know from McLaren at the beginning of the year that they were frustrated that they were getting the same power unit, but they were getting all the information on the power unit the week before the race, and it just wasn't enough time to be able to run the simulations to work out the best way to deploy the energy. 

"So, what we find is we're in this classic sort of scenario where we all have to sit there going, ‘This doesn't seem really the best.’”

Tags:

F1
2026
David Coulthard
Red Bull
'A limit based on one body part' - David Coulthard slates Red Bull ADUO ruling
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Red Bull names Aston Martin F1 engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase replacement
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Hadjar hopes to be passed fit for the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
How Max Verstappen's new deal has shielded F1 boss from uncomfortable questions
Verstappen with Domenicali in parc ferme
F1 News
Red Bull judges Liam Lawson’s F1 super-sub showing at Dutch GP
Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull
F1 News
Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test
Tsolov completed his first F1 test at Imola
F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict

Latest News

F1 News
'A limit based on one body part' - David Coulthard slates Red Bull ADUO ruling
1h ago
Coulthard has criticised the ADUO system
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to miss Italian Grand Prix as Red Bull gives injury update
2h ago
Hadjar picked up a wrist injury over F1's summer break
F1 News
Ferrari reveals crucial update for Italian Grand Prix
3h ago
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Saudi Arabia 'blade': New images of what could be F1's most insane corner
5h ago
Renderings of The Blade
F1 News
"You have my support" - FIA boss backs Argentina's F1 bid
5h ago
Ben Sulayem wants to bring back V8s

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Honda reveal F1 "key focus" ahead of Italian GP test
7h ago
Alonso scored points for the second time this season
F1 News
Max Verstappen and IndyCar star rumoured for GT3 super-team
8h ago
Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
F1 News
Red Bull names Aston Martin F1 engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase replacement
23h ago
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Italian Grand Prix? Full Monza weather report
01/09/26
Wet tyres
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
01/09/26
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix