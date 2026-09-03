Lewis Hamilton makes statement Monza F1 paddock arrival in rare Ferrari F40

Lewis Hamilton rocked up to the Monza F1 paddock in a rare Ferrari F40.

Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari F40 at Monza
Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari F40 at Monza

Lewis Hamilton turned heads with a show-stopping arrival to the Monza Formula 1 paddock in a rare Ferrari supercar ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton rocked up to Monza for Thursday’s media day in his own Ferrari F40 which he recently acquired following a restoration project after selling his entire car collection in 2025. 

Hamilton, who was wearing a stylish black suit and tan overcoat, reportedly found his F40 covered in dust after it had spent more than 30 years sitting in a garage before Ferrari’s mechanics in Maranello brought it back to life. 

Ferrari only produced a total of 1,311 Ferrari F40 units between 1987 and 1992 and they can fetch around $3million today. 

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Monza in style
Lewis Hamilton arrived at Monza in style

Hamilton’s Ferrari F40 features a personalised number plate with his no.44 that he races with. 

The 41-year-old Briton said getting his hands on his very own Ferrari F40 fulfilled a lifelong dream of his. 

"My very own F40. This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember," Hamilton wrote on social media. "As a kid I dreamt of having one. When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.

"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.

"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true."

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Hamilton turned heads at last year’s Italian Grand Prix when he arrived for qualifying at Monza riding a tricolore Ducati. 

He will be looking to give the Tifosi something to celebrate as Ferrari heads to Monza aiming for a famous home victory, something it last achieved in 2024 with Charles Leclerc

Hamilton sits third in the drivers’ world championship, level on points with George Russell and 59 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli

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Lewis Hamilton makes statement Monza F1 paddock arrival in rare Ferrari F40
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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