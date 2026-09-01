'A dream come true' - Lewis Hamilton completes childhood Ferrari ambition

Lewis Hamilton has been a fan of the Ferrari F40 since he was a child.

Hamilton finally has his own F40
Hamilton finally has his own F40
© Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has hailed Ferrari for helping him to complete a childhood dream. 

The seven-time Formula 1 champion may only have joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, but he has long held a deep affection for the manufacturer. In particular, this passion extended towards one legendary marque - the F40.

Although the original plan was only to make 400 of the supercars, demand was so high that the number eventually reached somewhere between 1,311 and 1,315. It also holds a special place in the Ferrari story, as it was the final model to be personally approved by founder Enzo Ferrari. 

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Production ended in 1992, but the massive rear spoiler, sleek body and, of course, pop-up headlights mean that the F40 remains an icon even today. Now, Hamilton has his own fully functional F40. 

"My very own F40," he wrote on social media. "This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember. 

"As a kid, I dreamt of having one. When I joined Ferrari last year, I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.

"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home. 

Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza

"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true. I can’t wait to share more with you all. Stay tuned."

With no traction control, power steering, ABS, or electronic driver aids, the F40 offers the purest of driving experiences. With 478bhp and a top speed of 201mph, it is also not a car for a novice. Fortunately, Hamilton is more than qualified to take the wheel. 

Formula 1 returns this weekend with Ferrari's home race, the Italian Grand Prix, at Monza. The Briton is currently third in the standings, tied on points with George Russell but behind on countback of race wins. 

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Lewis Hamilton
'A dream come true' - Lewis Hamilton completes childhood Ferrari ambition
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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