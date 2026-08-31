Lewis Hamilton reveals key area for Ferrari F1 improvement

Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari has a single key area that it must improve to take the fight to Mercedes

Ferrari must improve in this key area
Ferrari must improve in this key area
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has identified a key area in which Ferrari must improve if it is to take the Formula 1 championship battle to Mercedes. 

Across the first half of the F1 season, Ferrari closed the gap to Mercedes and established itself as the Silver Arrow's chief championship rival. However, the gap at the top of the standings could have been reduced had the Scuderia maximised its potential across those rounds.

Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in which Ferrari came under the spotlight for its delayed use of team orders, Hamilton said: "I think everyone's really buoyed up, everyone's really focused within the team. 

Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza

"There's a lot of belief in the team, which is really amazing to see, and we're continuously adding performance and pushing the car forward, so there's not really much more that I can ask from [the team].

"I don't think I can ask for any more from the team, except we've just got to into the second half of the season and try to execute better."

Ferrari's continued struggles in this area at Zandvoort resulted in Hamilton dropping to third in the standings, level on points with former Mercedes team-mate George Russell, but behind on countback of wins, with Kimi Antonelli ahead by 59 points. 

With Monza hosting the next race this weekend, Ferrari will hope to bank a strong result in front of its home fans. 

But this task will be made more difficult by the revival being enjoyed by McLaren, with Lando Norris having taken consecutive wins in Hungary and Zandvoort, closing the gap to the championship protagonists.

Norris is becoming an increasing threat in the championship race
Norris is becoming an increasing threat in the championship race
© XPB Images

"We still have to continue to progress in our car, "added Hamilton. 

"We've definitely got lots of areas that we need to improve, but we've come a long, long way, and I'm really proud of the steps that we have taken coming into this season and through the season. 

"I think it's been a massive challenge for every team. Every team's made mistakes, naturally, with new regulations. We've just got to continue to chase."

Tags:

F1
2026
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton reveals key area for Ferrari F1 improvement
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher inspired Monza F1 race suits
Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza
F1 News
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings
F1 News
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari teases Michael Schumacher tribute livery for home F1 race at Monza
Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix 20 years
F1 News
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 News
'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst
Hamilton in Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
‘Only a blip’ - Alex Albon backs Williams to recover from 2026 slump
28m ago
Albon has signed a new one-year contract with Williams
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals key area for Ferrari F1 improvement
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 F1 Dutch GP
F1 News
Madring theft sparks police investigations in build-up to F1 debut
2h ago
F3 at the Madring
F1 News
Jenson Button backs Fernando Alonso to remain in F1 in final driver market twist
4h ago
Alonso's F1 future is yet to be confirmed
F1 News
Classic F1 cars out in Monaco for Ocean's Eleven movie prequel
6h ago
The Ocean's franchise and F1 have linked up at Monaco before

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix
7h ago
Hadjar hopes to be passed fit for the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Arvid Lindblad critical of "extreme" Zandvoort F1 penalty
30/08/26
Lindblad suffered an early penalty at Zandvoort
F1 News
‘A perfect storm’ - Carlos Sainz concedes Williams ‘got principles wrong’ with 2026 F1 car
30/08/26
Carlos Sainz signed a new deal with Williams despite its on-track struggles
F1 News
McLaren boss reveals secret behind stunning F1 revival
30/08/26
Stella has been all smiles with McLaren's recent form
F1 News
What Toto Wolff’s “we haven't got the money” claim really means for Mercedes
30/08/26
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory