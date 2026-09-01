Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher F1 tribute livery for Italian GP at Monza

Ferrari has revealed its special Michael Schumacher-inspired tribute livery for the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza

Ferrari has unveiled the special Michael Schumacher tribute livery for its home Formula 1 race at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Ferrari has often run a one-off livery for its home race at Monza, with 2026 paying homage to Schumacher’s legacy as part of a nod to its 1996 F1 challenger, the F310. 

The design features more red and the inclusion of the seven star detailing Schumacher wore on his helmet designs, as well as gold wheel rims and retro race numbers. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also wear special Schumacher-inspired race suits for the Monza weekend. 

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Ferrari’s new race suits are predominantly red and like the SF-26 livery, features Schumacher's seven stars. 

Schumacher won five world titles in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004. 

This weekend's Italian Grand Prix marks the 30-year anniversary since Schumacher’s first victory with Ferrari in 1996, as well as coming 20 years after his last F1 win in 2006. 

Schumacher also won the Italian Grand Prix a total of five times with Ferrari. 

Ferrari heads into its home race sitting second in the constructors’ championship, 87 points behind Mercedes. 

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Hamilton is third in the drivers’ standings. The seven-time world champion is tied on points with George Russell, with both drivers 59 points adrift of Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Leclerc is a further 28 points behind Hamilton in fifth place. 

The Italian Grand Prix takes place between 4-6 September at Monza. 

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Michael Schumacher
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher F1 tribute livery for Italian GP at Monza
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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