Ferrari and McLaren unleash Zandvoort upgrades in F1 development war

The F1 development war is picking up pace as the 2026 season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1's development war is hotting up
F1's development war is hotting up

Formula 1’s development war is continuing at a relentless pace, with Ferrari and McLaren leading the upgrade push at the Dutch Grand Prix. 

In its continued bid to hunt down Mercedes, Ferrari has brought the most upgrades of the big four teams to Zandvoort with the introduction of no fewer than five updates. 

The upgrade package particularly focuses on the floor of the Ferrari, with a revised floor body, floor board, floor edge added to the SF-26, along with an updated diffuser and beam wing. 

McLaren had already confirmed it would be bringing its latest raft of upgrades to Zandvoort this weekend, and these have now been formally revealed. 

McLaren is looking to improve its MCL40 after winning in Hungary
McLaren is looking to improve its MCL40 after winning in Hungary

Looking to follow up its first win of the season last time out before the F1 summer break in Hungary, McLaren will debut a new rear wing, new engine cover, as well as a revised rear brake duct. 

In contrast, Mercedes has brought just one update with the introduction of revisions to the duct inlet and camber at the front end of the W17. 

Red Bull is focusing on improving the reliability of the wheel bodywork assembly by shrinking the lower wishbone rearward leg cord at the front of the RB22. 

After bringing a much-anticipated B-spec AMR26 to Hungary, Aston Martin is continuing its push to improve its competitiveness with five upgrades in the Netherlands. These include modifications to the front wing, floor fences and diffuser. 

Alpine has brought the most upgrades to Zandvoort
Alpine has brought the most upgrades to Zandvoort

Aston Martin is also set to be boosted by the introduction of Honda’s brand new power unit

Alpine leads the way in terms of having the most upgrades of any team with a total of eight changes to its 2026 F1 challenger. 

The Enstone squad has a new floor, reprofiled diffuser, revised bodywork and updated geometry on the rear impact structure and rear wing as part of its significant upgrade package. 

Alpine has clarified that Pierre Gasly will get the upgraded items first, with Franco Colapinto receiving them at the next race in Monza. 

Williams, Racing Bulls, Haas, Audi and Cadillac have not submitted any new updates for the event. 

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Ferrari and McLaren unleash Zandvoort upgrades in F1 development war
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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