American NFL billionaire buys stake in Aston Martin F1 team

American billionaire Richard Wood Johnson has bought a minority stake in the Aston Martin F1 team.

Richard Wood Johnson has bought a minority stake in Aston Martin
Richard Wood Johnson has bought a minority stake in Aston Martin

Richard Wood Johnson has purchased a minority stake in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. 

‘Woody’ Johnson is an American billionaire businessman and a leading figure in the sporting world. He is most famous for his ownership of the New York Jets NFL team. 

Johnson bought the NFL franchise for $635m in 2000 and serves as the team’s chairman and owner. He also became a significant stakeholder in English Premier League football club Crystal Palace last year. 

Away from sport, Johnson's family business is the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technologies corporation Johnson & Johnson, which has an estimated valuation of $20.5 billion. 

It is not known exactly how much of a percentage slice Johnson has acquired in Aston Martin, who are owned by several entities. 

Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll

Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium holds a 33% stake, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund [PIF] taking 20%. The rest is split between Italian-born Swiss billionaire businessman Ernesto Bertarelli, Geely, Mercedes and the Lucid Group. 

Johnson, who acted as the United States ambassador to the UK from 2017 to 2021 during Donald Trump’s first term in office, will also join the board of directors as vice chairman with immediate effect, though he will not undertake any day-to-day management duties. 

"During my time as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, I have developed a deep appreciation for Aston Martin's rich history, as well as Lawrence Stroll’s strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit,” Johnson said. 

"I am excited to partner with him and contribute to the continued development of the team, with the ambition of building an organisation capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport.

"We also share a commitment to growing the fanbase in the United States and introducing even more fans to the excitement of Formula One.”

Aston Martin is having a tough 2026 season
Aston Martin is having a tough 2026 season

Stroll added: "I am extremely happy to welcome Woody to the Aston Martin family. His experience, passion and investment further strengthen our position as we enter the next phase of our competitive journey.

"His deep appreciation for our brand, combined with his commitment to innovation and commercial opportunity, makes him an ideal partner as we look to the future.” 

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American NFL billionaire buys stake in Aston Martin F1 team
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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