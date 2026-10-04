Start of the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia abandoned after several cars hit trouble following rain delays

The start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been delayed after heavy rain and formation lap chaos.

A sudden deluge hit the Sepang International Circuit with around 40 minutes to go before lights out, and conditions only worsened in the build up to Sunday’s race.

After 40 minutes of delays, the formation lap finally got underway before the race was suspended once again when multiple cars ran into issues.

Polesitter Max Verstappen initially reported a lack of acceleration from his Red Bull before getting going, before Lewis Hamilton reported similar issue on Ferrari and was seen crawling around as the field passed him.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Hamilton briefly stopped on the start finish straight before getting going again.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

More cars including Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto struggled and stopped, leading to race control suspending the start procedure and throwing a red flag, causing further delays.

F1 teams have been sent new software codes and parameters in response to the power unit problems that affected several drivers.

The FIA has confirmed the race will get underway with the original starting grid order.

Amid all the delays, the track has been quickly drying up.

Prior to today's Grand Prix, there had been no collective wet session during the 2026 season so far.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The weather is famously unpredictable in Malaysia and can cause chaos, with the 2009 Malaysian Grand Prix ultimately being abandoned due to thunderstorms.

In 2012, the Malaysian Grand Prix was also suspended for a time due to heavy rain.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on the grid, Max Verstappen said “there are new cells popping up, so it is a big deal for everyone”.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, with an agreement reached between F1, the FIA and the Malaysian and Bahraini government.