F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

After lengthy delays at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, it was Max Verstappen who converted his pole position to a race win.

The Dutch driver had not won a race in 2026 and returned to the top step of the podium at the Sepang International Circuit, a circuit he last won at in 2017, when Formula 1 last raced in Malaysia.

At the start of the race, Verstappen dropped back to third place after the two Mercedes drivers passed him in the early stages of the opening lap. However, after gaining his composure, the Red Bull driver made quick work of the Mercedes and regained the lead.

After getting back into first place, the four-time world champion never looked back, controlled the race from the front, and took a dominant victory. Despite a late safety car, which could have threatened his chances of victory.

Kimi Antonelli was able to extend his championship lead as the Italian driver took second place for Mercedes. However, on the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell did not finish the race after a technical issue on Lap 50, when he was running in third place under the safety car.

Lewis Hamilton had a chaotic start as he chose to begin the race on soft tyres, which turned out not to be the correct move. However, after deciding not to switch to intermediate tyres, the British driver was able to carve his way through the field and finished in third place.

The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was also inside the top five as he finished in fourth place, with Isack Hadjar completing the top five.

Oscar Piastri was the top McLaren as the Australian was able to finish in sixth place, with the Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson behind him in seventh place.

Fernando Alonso had his best result of the season as the Aston Martin driver finished in eighth place, after being able to hold off Lando Norris, who crossed the line in ninth place.

Arvid Lindblad was able to complete the point-scoring positions as he finished in tenth place.

As well as Russell failing to finish, Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas also did not finish, due to a technical issue with the Williams and a crash for the Cadillac driver.

2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia results

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Laps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing55 laps
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2.3s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP4.9s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP7.2s
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing8.5s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team9.4s
7Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls12.7s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team13.3s
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team13.9s
10Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls15.9s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team17.4s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team18.0s
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team18.9s
14Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team22.3s
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team22.5s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team23.3s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team25.4s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team28.2s
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team29.3s
DNFGeorge RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamTechnical
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 TeamTechnical
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 TeamCrash

Tags:

F1

Related Articles

F1 News
When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?
Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 Results
F1 championship standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
The podium at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 Race Report
Verstappen wins bonkers Bahrain GP, Russell’s title hopes up in smoke
Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory of the season
F1 News
Start of the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia abandoned after several cars hit trouble
Lewis Hamilton hit trouble on the formation lap
F1 News
Heavy rain hits before start of F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
All F1 sessions so far this weekend have taken place in dry conditions
F1 News
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia starting grid after three penalties
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell on bad luck as F1 title hopes fade: "You've got to laugh"
2m ago
George Russell
F1 News
Toto Wolff "massively annoyed" as he reveals cause of George Russell DNF
28m ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?
48m ago
Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Start of the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia abandoned after several cars hit trouble
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton hit trouble on the formation lap
F1 News
Heavy rain hits before start of F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
5h ago
All F1 sessions so far this weekend have taken place in dry conditions

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia starting grid after three penalties
6h ago
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Start time and TV schedule
22h ago
Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
22h ago
Verstappen celebrates ending his F1 pole drought
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton delivers “massive mic drop” after Ferrari rumours
22h ago
Lewis Hamilton qualified on the front-row of the Sepang grid
F1 News
Why Lance Stroll was handed double warning after Bahrain GP qualifying
23h ago
Lance Stroll was handed two warnings after qualifying