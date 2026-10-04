F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
After lengthy delays at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, it was Max Verstappen who converted his pole position to a race win.
The Dutch driver had not won a race in 2026 and returned to the top step of the podium at the Sepang International Circuit, a circuit he last won at in 2017, when Formula 1 last raced in Malaysia.
At the start of the race, Verstappen dropped back to third place after the two Mercedes drivers passed him in the early stages of the opening lap. However, after gaining his composure, the Red Bull driver made quick work of the Mercedes and regained the lead.
After getting back into first place, the four-time world champion never looked back, controlled the race from the front, and took a dominant victory. Despite a late safety car, which could have threatened his chances of victory.
Kimi Antonelli was able to extend his championship lead as the Italian driver took second place for Mercedes. However, on the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell did not finish the race after a technical issue on Lap 50, when he was running in third place under the safety car.
Lewis Hamilton had a chaotic start as he chose to begin the race on soft tyres, which turned out not to be the correct move. However, after deciding not to switch to intermediate tyres, the British driver was able to carve his way through the field and finished in third place.
The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was also inside the top five as he finished in fourth place, with Isack Hadjar completing the top five.
Oscar Piastri was the top McLaren as the Australian was able to finish in sixth place, with the Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson behind him in seventh place.
Fernando Alonso had his best result of the season as the Aston Martin driver finished in eighth place, after being able to hold off Lando Norris, who crossed the line in ninth place.
Arvid Lindblad was able to complete the point-scoring positions as he finished in tenth place.
As well as Russell failing to finish, Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas also did not finish, due to a technical issue with the Williams and a crash for the Cadillac driver.
2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia results
|2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|55 laps
|2
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2.3s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4.9s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7.2s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8.5s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|9.4s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|12.7s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13.3s
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|13.9s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|15.9s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|17.4s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18.0s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18.9s
|14
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|22.3s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|22.5s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|23.3s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|25.4s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|28.2s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|29.3s
|DNF
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|Technical
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|Technical
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Crash