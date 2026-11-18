Formula 1’s return to V8 engines looks close to being finalised, though there has been a confusing development over the last 24 hours.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has spent much of this year claiming F1 will go back to V8 engines by 2031 at the latest, seemingly regardless of whether the manufacturers are on board or not.

Ben Sulayem first spoke about the proposal in Miami in May, with the likes of Mercedes expressing interest in a V8 return.

In recent weeks, the move towards V8s has gathered more momentum, before an apparent announcement was made and then deleted on Tuesday.

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“You spoke, we listened”

Ben Sulayem posted an audio clip on his Instagram with the caption: “You spoke, we listened. V8s coming soon…”

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The post is still available, but graphics on other FIA channels revealing that the new regulations framework had been agreed in principle have since been deleted.

Those graphics claimed an initial agreement was in place for a V8 move. Ben Sulayem has long wanted this to happen in 2030, while the current regulations are in force until the end of that season.

A meeting between the FIA, FOM and the manufacturers on V8 engines was held on Tuesday. But it’s not clear why these posts were made and then deleted.

FIA president Ben Sulayem has been pushing hard for a V8 return

At present, the 2030 V8 engine framework will be based around a 2.1-litre concept with turbocharging. It's understood that this is the most cost-effective solution for the manufacturers to be able to adapt their current V6s.

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It’s also thought these new engines will have some form of hybrid power involved, though not to the extent currently used in 2026.

When will an announcement be made?

According to The Race, there was broad agreement between the power unit manufacturers over the 2030 V8 framework.

However, not everyone unanimously agreed on all aspects of the rules proposal.

F1 last raced with V8s in 2013 © XPB Images

As such, it seems like the FIA expected greater agreement on its rules proposal than it ended up with, and jumped the gun on its announcement.

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More discussions are due to take place at the World Motor Sport Council on 10 December, just after the current F1 season finishes in Abu Dhabi.