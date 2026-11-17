Mercedes’ upgraded Formula 1 engine will finally debut at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but only on Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s car.

Due to being deemed more than 2% adrift of Red Bull Powertrains - F1’s benchmark power unit in 2026 - Mercedes was permitted a mid-season upgrade as per F1’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system.

Mercedes was initially expected to introduce its updated turbo specification at the United States Grand Prix in October but the German manufacturer ultimately decided to roll back its debut because it was not ready on time.

It will now do so in Las Vegas this weekend but the upgraded turbo is only expected to be fitted on world champion Antonelli’s W17 due with the performance benefit anticipated to be minor.

Antonelli is set to debut the updated Mercedes engine

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Introducing the updated engine on George Russell’s car would have triggered an automatic grid penalty for the Briton, who has already exceeded his allocation of power units for 2026 following a series of reliability failures that accelerated his title defeat to Antonelli.

“We will have the ADUO enabled turbo specification available from this weekend. This is primarily about proving out the development in race-weekend conditions, with the expected performance benefit relatively small,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

“We anticipate running it with Kimi, whilst with George our priority is protecting his grid position with the performance benefit likely too limited to justify taking a grid penalty.”

Russell is in a fight over second place in the drivers’ world championship. He currently lies third in the standings on 262 points, 17 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and one point ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

While Russell has downplayed the importance of securing runner-up spot in the championship, Mercedes is determined to end the campaign by locking out the top-two places in the drivers’ standings.

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Russell has slipped to third in the drivers' standings

Wolff stated after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Mercedes clinched the constructors’ championship, that the Silver Arrows are ready to go “full force” to help Russell reclaim second place.

“Winning both world championships was an incredible achievement and we have taken the time to celebrate that. There is still plenty we want to achieve this season though, and now it is back to work,” Wolff added.

“Our targets are clear: helping George finish as high as possible in the Drivers' Championship, ending the year with momentum, and continuing to unlock more performance from the car.

“There is more work to do on that front, and the final three races give us three more opportunities to learn and improve. Las Vegas is therefore a good next challenge.”

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