Nico Rosberg says Michael Schumacher “was not at his best” during his Formula 1 comeback between 2010 and 2012 in his ability to adapt quickly to the cars.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher initially retired from F1 at the end of the 2006 season, though he returned in 2010 with Mercedes after it took over from Brawn GP.

Schumacher served three seasons with Mercedes, but failed to recapture the form that drove him to so much success previously in his career.

He retired for good at the end of 2012, having scored a single podium during his return stint.

Michael Schumacher crashes into Bruno Senna, Spain, 2012 © XPB Images

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Rosberg highlights key incident in Schumacher return

Rosberg was Schumacher’s team-mate throughout his F1 return, having joined Mercedes in 2010 from Williams.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Rosberg identified where Schumacher wasn’t the same driver as he was during his dominant days.

Specifically, he talks about a collision with Bruno Senna at Barcelona.

“His peak was probably pretty similar still to his greatest,” Rosberg began.

2016 F1 champion Rosberg works as a pundit for Sky Sports

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“Just that he struggled, you know, a race driver’s skill is the speed of adapting.

“We are super fast to adapt to new situations, new grip levels, because every lap is different in our world.

“The fuel is coming down, the grip is coming up, every lap is different, and you have to have an incredible ability to be present and adapt from corner to corner, lap to lap, all the time. It’s never the same.

“That was the area where Michael, the only area where you could see a little bit that he was not at his best anymore. His ability to adapt to some things.

“The best example was with DRS. He had never in his career had DRS.

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“You suddenly go 15 kilometres per hour quicker, which means that you get to that next corner in a way that you never usually get there, because you’re suddenly 15 kilometres quicker, in a race, only when you’re overtaking someone.

“So he’s doing the race, getting to that corner always the same, and then suddenly he comes up to Bruno Senna, this is in Barcelona, and hits the DRS, and so his brain failed to remind him that this is a new situation: he’s going to get to the same braking zone that he’s come to the last 20 laps with 15 kilometres more speed, so you have to brake in a much earlier spot, because if you brake in the same spot, you’re off.

“He brakes in the same spot, so he took out Bruno Senna in front of him and had a massive crash. That was the only little thing that he was worse at, I think, than in his peak.”

Senna crash proved costly

Schumacher’s incident with Senna at Barcelona proved to be costly.

Michael Schumacher, 2012 © XPB Images

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The German was given a five-place grid penalty for the following round in Monaco.

Schumacher then went on to qualify on pole in Monte Carlo, but was demoted due to his penalty.