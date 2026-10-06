Will Buxton makes huge Max Verstappen declaration

After Max Verstappen's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Will Buxton has made a massive declaration about the Dutch driver.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

At the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Max Verstappen took his 72nd Formula 1 victory, which was his first win of the 2026 season.

This victory at the Sepang International Circuit allowed Verstappen to tie for second all-time Grand Prix wins with the same team with Michael Schumacher, with only Lewis Hamilton ahead of them.

It was after Formula 1’s return to Malaysia that British journalist Will Buxton made significant statements regarding Verstappen and his success in the sport.

Buxton has claimed that Verstappen is one of the ‘all-time greats’ in Formula 1, and that he now deserves a place on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest drivers in the sports history.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

During the Up to Speed podcast, Coulthard said, “There's something really significant I think about the fact that Max got his 72nd victory, equalling Schumacher on victories. 

“There's only Lewis Hamilton who has won more Grands Prix, but don't you think there's something really significant about his 72nd victory, the first for Red Bull Powertrains, and then the images of him as a little boy going up to Michael Schumacher. 

“The comparison is there now. Okay, Michael had seven world titles, Max only has four, but what do you think? You know, there was always going to be that opinion of which driver is better. 

“But it feels that Max is now, you know, on his journey to surpassing Michael.”

Buxton responded by saying, “So, the 72 victories is with one team. So, that's Michael's 72 victories with Ferrari, Max’s 72 victories with Red Bull. 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

“Of course, Michael had two World Championships and a bucket load of wins with Benetton before he joined Ferrari. 

“But I don't think it's even a question anymore that Max is deserving of his place in the conversation with the all-time greats. He's on the Mount Rushmore, I think, with the, you know, with the potential all-time greats in Formula One history. 

“You and I both know it's impossible to compare generations because, you know, so much changes and so much is different between them. But when you look at the hallmarks of what makes the greats and the hallmarks of what makes champions who endure, you know, Max has it all.”

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Michael Schumacher

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