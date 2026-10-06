George Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty after latest F1 engine failure

At the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, George Russell suffered a power unit failure in the latter stages of the race whilst running in third place.

Whilst under safety car conditions on Lap 50, the British driver pulled over to the side of the track whilst on the run down to Turn 1, signalling the end to his first Formula 1 race at the Sepang International Circuit.

Not only did this result in Malaysia cost Russell significant points in his title fight with teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished in second place, but it will also have a further impact on next weekend's Singapore Grand Prix for the 28-year-old.

Crash.net understands that Mercedes will be forced to introduce a fresh power unit into Russell’s allocation for the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as the Briton has exhausted his existing pool of low-mileage components.

George Russell © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The change means Russell will almost certainly start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

While Mercedes initially hoped to manage Russell’s engine pool and delay taking any tactical component changes until later in the flyaway leg, the damage sustained in the previous round has left the team with no choice but to absorb the penalty immediately.

Taking an engine penalty on Singapore’s narrow, high-downforce street circuit presents a daunting challenge, with overtaking notoriously difficult around Marina Bay.

Starting from the rear significantly impacts Russell’s hopes of clawing back ground in the Drivers' Championship standings, where he currently trails teammate Antonelli by 84 points.

Mercedes is expected to confirm the exact power unit elements being replaced ahead of Friday's opening practice sessions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

George Russell

The Brackley-based team will also be hoping that the upgrades they arrived at Sepang with will be more effective at the Singapore Grand Prix, after Team Principal Toto Wolff was left ‘massively annoyed’ with Mercedes’ performance in Malaysia.

Last year, Russell and Mercedes had success in Singapore as the driver and constructor took pole position, before winning the Singapore Grand Prix, with Antonelli finishing in fifth.