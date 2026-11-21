Lando Norris has branded his 2026 McLaren Formula 1 car as being “awful in the straight” after missing out on pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2025 world champion qualified fourth in Las Vegas but will start from third due to Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s grid penalty for using more than the permitted number of engine components this season.

Despite only ending up 0.093 seconds adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who starts from pole, and just 0.020s behind George Russell’s Mercedes, Norris was left rueing McLaren’s “shocking” straightline speed.

"We’re just shocking in the straights, like horrendous in the straight, so my lap was very good," Norris told media including Motorsport.com after qualifying in Las Vegas.

Norris branded McLaren's straightline speed as "shocking"

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"To Kimi, we’re eight tenths off in the last sector. He has a perfect tow, and he does a very good job, but comparing to most other people, we’re too far off."

Norris continued: “You can’t blame the straights. It’s just our car is not good. We have to improve that a lot. You cannot fight. Monza, here, Baku, we’re bad because we’re awful in the straight, and we have to improve for next year."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella revealed an unusual problem further hurt Norris - a plastic bag which latched itself to the underside of his MCL40 car.

"I would like to mention that especially on Lando's side he has been quite unlucky, because the plastic bag got stuck in the floor and we lost quite a lot of downforce there," Stella said.

"So, considering that one tenth of a second would have made a big difference, certainly there was one tenth of a second on a plastic bag, which is a bit of a shame.”

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Norris will line up from third on the grid

Oscar Piastri was only seventh-fastest and over a second off the pace. The Australian will drop to 17th on the grid after serving his 10-place penalty for taking on a new power unit.