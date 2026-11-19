McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has explained why he split from his management team led by Mark Webber.

Following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix it was announced that Piastri and Webber had mutually agreed to part ways, ending a collaboration stretching back to 2019.

Nine-time F1 race winner and former Red Bull driver Webber helped Piastri as he rose through the junior ranks, winning consecutive Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles, before making his grand prix debut with McLaren in 2023.

Webber stepped back from his trackside supporting role at the start of this season, before Piastri confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways altogether.

Webber had worked with Piastri since 2019

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"We were just getting to a stage in our collaboration where it was better for us to go on our separate paths,” Piastri told media on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Mark and Ann contributed so much to my career, both in placing me where I am today and the management of everything behind the scenes that nobody ever really sees. It felt like the time was right for something new.”

Piastri underlined his appreciation for the support he had received throughout his time under Webber’s management.

"Mark played a massive part in my career, both Mark and Ann, at the end of my junior career, setting me up in Formula 1 and guiding me through those first few years," he added.

"The impact they've had on my career has been enormous, and I think now it feels like the right time for us both to go on our separate adventures.

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Piastri will serve a 10-place grid penalty in Las Vegas

"I think having the structure around you is an important thing, and it has looked a bit different this year already and will look a bit different again in the future, probably.

“But they played a big part in where my career is today, so I'm very, very grateful for everything they did.”

The Australian will serve a 10-place grid penalty in Las Vegas due to exceeding his permitted allocation of engine components for the 2026 season.

With three races remaining Piastri sits seventh in the drivers’ championship on 152 points, 94 points behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and 30 clear of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar.

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