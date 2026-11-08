Lando Norris beats recovering Max Verstappen to win Brazil GP as Mercedes seals F1 title double

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris secured his third victory of the season
Norris secured his third victory of the season
© XPB Images

McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed victory in a weather-affected Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the Formula 1 constructors’ championship. 

Norris fought back from losing the lead at the start and mastered the typically unpredictable weather conditions at Interlagos to convert pole position into his third victory of the season. 

The 2025 world champion appeared to be in complete control in dry conditions but even late rain did not derail him as Norris secured his 14th career win and 50th podium with a supreme drive. 

Max Verstappen produced another phenomenal comeback drive in Brazil as he charged from 21st on the grid to finish a remarkable second ahead of Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who competed the podium. 

F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full race results

Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start
Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start

"It was a very tough race, very very tough," race-winner Norris said in parc ferme. 

"I didn't have the best of launches off the line. A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit.

"The main thing today was I kept it cool and didn't make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well."

George Russell led home newly-crowned F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli in fourth place as Mercedes clinched the 2026 constructors' championship with three races remaining. It marks Mercedes' first constructors' triumph since 2021 and its ninth overall. 

Oscar Piastri was a distant sixth in the second McLaren, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who muscled his way past Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson to snatch seventh on the final lap. 

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton looked on course to finish as the lead Ferrari but was one of the last drivers to switch back onto intermediates during the late shower, which cost him. 

The seven-time world champion survived a spin on his way into the pits to come home ninth, while Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top-10 to grab the final point on offer for Audi. 

Lance Stroll retired with a suspected battery issue in his Aston Martin, as team-mate Fernando Alonso could not convert his best qualifying result of the season into points, ending up 12th. 

Valtteri Bottas was unable to take the start after Cadillac suffered a cross-threaded wheel nut on his car on the grid. 

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F1
Lando Norris
McLaren
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
George Russell
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Lando Norris beats recovering Max Verstappen to win Brazil GP as Mercedes seals F1 title double
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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