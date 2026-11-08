Max Verstappen’s heartwarming gesture as Red Bull F1 veteran leaves

Max Verstappen has gifted departing Red Bull veteran mechanic Ole Schack one of his Formula 1 helmets in a heartwarming gesture.

This weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil marks Schack’s final F1 race for Red Bull after 20 years of service. The Milton Keynes squad is paying tribute to Schack’s contribution to the team as he prepares to say farewell.

Schack is Red Bull’s number two mechanic for Verstappen and the four-time world champion has made a classy gesture by gifting one of his race helmets. Red Bull has also given Schack a special Red Bull can featuring all of his career stats during his time with the team.

Rather than leaving for a rival team, Schack has simply chosen to step away from F1 to prioritise family life after years of travelling around the world with Red Bull.

Ole Schack is leaving Red Bull after 20 years

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"I miss my family and I want to give something back to them, because I've obviously been a little selfish by being away so much," he told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

"I'm proud to have been part of this team, through all the ups and downs. That final time will be special, but above all, I realise how much I owe Red Bull.”

Speaking about his responsibilities working on Verstappen’s car, Schack said: "I always do the same thing, everywhere and every week. That's the best way for me to work. You immediately notice if something isn't right, for example if a seatbelt isn't properly secured.

Schack also spoke highly of Verstappen, saying: "Max is an incredibly relaxed guy when he's not in the car. He enjoys having a laugh and is great to be around. But then qualifying comes around, particularly Q3, and that's when it really matters.

"It's that one lap that can make all the difference. I see a different look in Max's eyes compared to a practice session on Friday. He goes all-in, and that's when all his talent comes out.

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Schack is Verstappen's number two mechanic

“He's like Ronaldo and Messi, but in a Formula 1 car. Max has that little bit extra that you simply cannot teach someone.”

Verstappen has also been very complimentary of Schack, telling Viaplay: “He’s unbelievable. If I speak about a mechanic and how I want him to be, I think it’s him.

“A very good mechanic, very passionate, always taking care of the car. Really incredible mechanic that has really given so much of his life to this team.”