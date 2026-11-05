Max Verstappen addresses 24-race F1 calendar: ‘I wish it was less’

Max Verstappen has admitted he wishes there were fewer races on the Formula 1 calendar amid a brutal end to the 2026 season.

This weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix is the third race of a triple header after the United States Grand Prix and the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend. It forms the second of three triple-headers with one-week breaks in between them.

It was scheduled to be a 24-round season but the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April as a result of the US-Israeli war with Iran reduced the calendar to 23 races. Uncertainty remains over whether the planned races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead amid the instability in the Middle East.

“It's a lot. I think even when I started in Formula 1, it was like 17 or 18 maybe,” said four-time world champion Verstappen, who became a father last year.

Verstappen won last time out in Mexico

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“I for sure wish that it was less than 24, but at the same time, of course, I understand the reasons behind why we are having 24 races.

"Unfortunately, my contract didn't add in if it was 17, 18, or 24 in terms of payments, so that's maybe something to look at.

"The thing is when I was 18, I was like, whatever, I'm going to race every single weekend. Now, I do still race a lot, but of course, if you have a family as well at home, it's more about just missing your family when you are away.

“I know of course you can sometimes bring them over, but at the same time, you're working, it's your work. So it's not always very easy to then spend a lot of time together. 24 is a lot, but it is what it is.”

Lance Stroll is the latest F1 driver to fall ill

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Ahead of last weekend's race in Mexico, Verstappen blamed the toll of the calendar on several drivers being struck with illness.

Fernando Alonso, whose Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll missed Thursday's media day because he is unwell, admitted 24 races is “borderline too many”.

“It's the same. Not really much to add. I think they're a lot, borderline to be too many, and maybe the calendar is not really efficient,” he said.

“To be in Brazil now and go back to Europe and in 10 days go to Vegas, it’s a big thing for this part of the season. But it’s the way it is, I don't think there is a solution in place.”

While acknowledging it is a step up from his junior racing days, F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad said he is okay with the amount of races.

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“It's quite a few. It's a bit more than I'm used to. last year in F2 it was 14, so it's a bit more this year,” the Racing Bulls driver said.

“Obviously adding in the Bahrain Malaysia GP it's going to be 9 in 11 weeks, which is quite a lot, but also at the same time, I love driving, I love being in the car so it's okay.”