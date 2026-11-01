Isack Hadjar explains Mexico GP F1 paddock incident: “Not a reality show”

Isack Hadjar has addressed a controversial incident that occurred in the F1 paddock at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar was seen pushing a guest in the F1 paddock
Isack Hadjar was seen pushing a guest in the F1 paddock

Isack Hadjar has defended his actions after he pushed away a Formula 1 paddock guest at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The Red Bull driver escaped with a formal warning for a breach of the International Sporting Code rules relating to misconduct after he appeared to shove someone who attempted to take a selfie with him ahead of FP1 on Friday. 

Hadjar was called to see the stewards in Mexico City but he was let off with a warning due to several mitigating factors. 

"The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person," the stewards noted in their verdict. 

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"The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area, the driver did not have sufficient security present, the guest was invading his personal space without his consent and the general issue drivers have experienced moving through the paddock.”

Speaking to media including Motorsport.com after qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hadjar said he was pleased the stewards understood his point of view.

"I am, because they were right, it makes sense,” the Frenchman said. "I'm glad they took the right decision. I was talking to the stewards and they understood my point. So, yeah, fair play.”

Providing more details on the incident, Hadjar added: ”There’s a limit to it, also when you're that age. When you're a kid, I'm going to take a picture.

"When I don't want to take a picture because you're a grown man, don't invade my space, because I'm going to work; it's not a reality show. I'm actually going to work in the garage.”

Max Verstappen previously described the F1 paddock as resembling a “zoo” due to the amount of guests and VIPs, and Hadjar agreed with his Red Bull team-mate, stating: “It needs to chill a bit.” 

Hadjar qualified seventh for Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix. He will start two places behind Verstappen, who drops to fifth after serving a one-place grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson. 

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Isack Hadjar
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Isack Hadjar explains Mexico GP F1 paddock incident: “Not a reality show”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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