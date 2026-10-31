Lewis Hamilton 'lost for words' after claiming historic 105th pole position

Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position for a Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, which was also his first pole position since 2023, at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The British driver had not been the centre of attention this weekend, as a lot had been said about his teammate, Charles Leclerc, after he topped both Free Practice sessions on Friday.

However, even after a difficult opening day with an engine issue, Hamilton was able to secure his 105th pole position and was ‘lost for words’.

“That felt great. That feels good. Hola Mexico! So happy. Oh man, I'm lost for words,” Hamilton said in Parc Ferme.

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“It was, it's been a really, really tough, challenging weekend. Obviously, P1, we had a rake running, and we had the engine issue yesterday. Which meant that we were just on the back foot. I didn't get to do a long run, but we've really done a really good job with the setup over the weekend.

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“We've really worked; we've learned a lot from the last race. But it's so close between us all, you know, and for example, Q2, I didn't get my lap at the beginning. I think the others have a new tyre for the start.

“But wow, to have a pole here, I mean, I don't even know if I've had a pole here before. So, it feels special to be in Mexico and get that. I think this is my first pole with Ferrari, and 105, I like that number.”

Hamilton was also told that he is now the oldest pole sitter in Formula 1 history, and he believes that his mentality is what allows him to continue to get strong results at 41 years old.

He explained, “When there's a will, there's a way, and I think it's, it's all in the mind, honestly. I think for all of us.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 pole for Ferrari

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“For sure, you might feel aches and pains. Luckily, I don't. I ice bath a lot; I do all those different things that you can do to try and keep yourself young and fit. But I love what I do, and that love is not gone. I wake up every day thinking about it, and I dream about it.

“And I've got this amazing support around the world that these guys keep me going, and so I hope they're happy with that today, and I hope that I can deliver for them tomorrow.”