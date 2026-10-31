Isack Hadjar warned for misconduct after pushing fan in F1 Mexico GP paddock

Isack Hadjar has received a formal warning over his conduct in the F1 paddock at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar was warned after the incident
Isack Hadjar was warned after the incident

Isack Hadjar has been warned for a breach of misconduct after he pushed a fan in the Formula 1 paddock at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The Red Bull driver was filmed having an altercation with a paddock guest before opening practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Hadjar shoving the fan who was attempting to get a selfie. 

Hadjar was summoned to the stewards, who deemed that a breach of Article 12.2.1.I of the FIA International Sporting Code relating to driver conduct had occurred. 

However the stewards cited five mitigating circumstances as reasons why Hadjar was not handed a more severe punishment. 

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These mitigating factors included that Hadjar was reacting to an “uninvited and rather aggressive action” by the paddock guest, and that the Frenchman was making his way through a congested area to reach his garage before FP1 began. 

F1’s stewards also noted how Hadjar did not have “sufficient” security present, while the fan was “invading his personal space without his consent”. 

"The driver stated that he was running late for FP1 and had stopped to have a photograph with a young fan when he was approached by a Paddock guest in an aggressive manner,” the stewards’ notice read. 

"One security person was walking behind him and was unable to intervene and prevent what was tantamount to an invasion of the driver’s private space.

"The driver initially resisted the move by placing his hand on the waist of the guest, holding him at bay, then the driver pushed him aside with his open right hand.

Isack Hadjar was frustrated with a fan who wanted a selfie
Isack Hadjar was frustrated with a fan who wanted a selfie

"This latter action by the driver is regarded as a breach of the regulations; however, in mitigation of penalty, the stewards considered the following matters:

  1. The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person
  2. b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area
  3. c) The driver did not have sufficient security present
  4. d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent.
  5. e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the Paddock.” 

Hadjar’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen has recently referred to the F1 paddock as resembling a “zoo” due to the amount of guests and VIPs that are invited. 

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Isack Hadjar
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Isack Hadjar warned for misconduct after pushing fan in F1 Mexico GP paddock
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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