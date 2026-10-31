Racing Bulls react to Max Verstappen's 'fighting for your seat' comment

Following an incident between Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson in Free Practice 2 at the Mexico Grand Prix, Racing Bulls have responded to the comments made by Verstappen.

The Dutch driver said that the incident was not ‘very smart behaviour’ by Lawson, whereas Alan Permane was very quick to shut down these comments by Verstappen.

Permane, who is the Racing Bulls Team Principal, instead described the collision as ‘unnecessary’.

“So when you’re doing a lap here, an out-lap or a cooldown lap, one thing that’s really important is to do the last sector fast because doing that gives you tyres for Turn 1,” said the Racing Bulls team boss.

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“Without that, you risk front locking and things like that. They were both going for that, and I think if I describe it in one word, it’s just unnecessary.”

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Verstappen not only commented on the maneuver by Lawson, but he also commented on his future with Racing Bulls.

The Dutch driver went on to tell the media, ‘If I were him I would act a little bit smarter, because when you are fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.’

Permane went on to defend Lawson once again, as he insisted that his future with Racing Bulls would not be impacted by Free Practice 2 at the Mexico Grand Prix.

“That’s not the case,” he said.

Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls

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“Look, I’m sure they’ve both got their opinion on it. I think when they [look at it] in the cold light of day, they’ll be calm and think, ‘actually, we could have both done better’.

“I don’t think anyone’s picking a fight with anyone. That’s for sure. I think it’s just one of those things, and as I say, unnecessary.”

With Lawson’s future still up in the air, there is a chance that the New Zealander will be replaced by Nikola Tsolov for the 2027 Formula 1 season.