Red Bull driver set for stage performance at US Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers are no strangers to rockstar lifestyles, but one Red Bull-backed driver is taking that title literally ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull Drivers
Red Bull Drivers
© Red Bull Content Pool

When Visa Cash App RB’s Liam Lawson rocks up to the United States Grand Prix next weekend, he won't just be aiming for apexes. 

The Kiwi driver is officially becoming the first-ever active F1 driver to headline a live music set during a Grand Prix weekend, trading his racing helmet for a custom guitar at Austin’s Esses Bazaar.

While drivers like Charles Leclerc quietly dabble in classical piano, Lawson is skipping the polite instrumental route entirely. 

Instead, he’s reuniting with his childhood band—featuring his brother—to unleash a full live performance during VCARB’s "Garage Sessions" on Thursday the 22nd of October.

It turns out Lawson's secret paddock hobby of strumming guitars and collaborating with country artists isn't just for TikTok. To celebrate his stage debut, he’ll be playing a custom-made guitar in collaboration with Taylor Guitars, complete with a pink-to-white ombre finish and his racing number right on the pickguard.

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Lawson is no stranger to showing off his musical talents, having previously jammed with country music artist Warren Zeiders and even taught his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar how to play guitar last year.

Despite being accustomed to racing in front of thousands of fans around the world, Lawson will be stepping into unfamiliar territory when he takes to the stage, with the Austin performance marking his first live musical appearance in front of an audience.

"Music is a big part of my life, and I use it to clear my head during the season, so I’m really excited to perform at Garage Sessions where we can connect with fans outside of the track," Lawson explained.

Whether Lawson's musical talents can match his abilities behind the wheel remains to be seen, but the New Zealander will certainly have a different kind of audience to impress before turning his attention to the Circuit of the Americas.

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