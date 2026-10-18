Toto Wolff issues caution as Kimi Antonelli nears historic F1 title

The 2026 Formula 1 World Championship could be won at the United States Grand Prix next week, as Kimi Antonelli can mathematically secure the title.

Antonelli is on track to become the youngest Formula 1 champion in history at the Circuit of the Americas if he manages to outscore his teammate, George Russell, by 23 points.

The Italian driver has put together a commanding campaign with Mercedes, putting himself on the brink of claiming his maiden drivers' crown.

To achieve this milestone, the Italian must win the race itself, while Russell must not finish higher than ninth place. Antonelli would also need Lewis Hamilton to finish no higher than fifth place.

Kimi Antonelli © XPB Images

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This specific mathematical scenario means the title fight remains active heading into Austin, but a dominant weekend from the teenage sensation would effectively seal the championship before the final stretch of the season.

Despite the massive mathematical advantage, Mercedes has not put any heavy pressure on Antonelli to wrap up the championship immediately. Team Principal Toto Wolff is maintaining a grounded, "race by race" approach.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the Singapore Grand Prix, Wolff addressed the team's weekend performance and the title outlook:

"Like we've said today, before the race, it's about scoring points. We didn't expect to be ahead of Lewis because they were fast. So coming in and scoring more points than him is good."

When asked about the statistical certainty of the championship, Wolff pointed out the unpredictable nature of the sport:

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Kimi Antonelli

"You look at the numbers, and you ask AI, 'What's the probability of him winning?' and it's probably almost 100%, but it is motor racing. You can break down, you can have accidents, and then things could start to stress.

"So, I think we need to look at it race by race, make sure that we're continuing to score the points, and eventually, hopefully, it's going to come towards him."

With the paddock heading next to Austin, all eyes will be on Antonelli as he looks to seal his place in motorsport history.