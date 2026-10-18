Toto Wolff issues caution as Kimi Antonelli nears historic F1 title

Toto Wolff has urged Mercedes to remain cautious despite Kimi Antonelli having the opportunity to secure his maiden Formula 1 World Championship at the United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
© XPB Images

The 2026 Formula 1 World Championship could be won at the United States Grand Prix next week, as Kimi Antonelli can mathematically secure the title.

Antonelli is on track to become the youngest Formula 1 champion in history at the Circuit of the Americas if he manages to outscore his teammate, George Russell, by 23 points. 

The Italian driver has put together a commanding campaign with Mercedes, putting himself on the brink of claiming his maiden drivers' crown.

To achieve this milestone, the Italian must win the race itself, while Russell must not finish higher than ninth place. Antonelli would also need Lewis Hamilton to finish no higher than fifth place. 

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

This specific mathematical scenario means the title fight remains active heading into Austin, but a dominant weekend from the teenage sensation would effectively seal the championship before the final stretch of the season.

Despite the massive mathematical advantage, Mercedes has not put any heavy pressure on Antonelli to wrap up the championship immediately. Team Principal Toto Wolff is maintaining a grounded, "race by race" approach.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the Singapore Grand Prix, Wolff addressed the team's weekend performance and the title outlook:

"Like we've said today, before the race, it's about scoring points. We didn't expect to be ahead of Lewis because they were fast. So coming in and scoring more points than him is good."

When asked about the statistical certainty of the championship, Wolff pointed out the unpredictable nature of the sport: 

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

"You look at the numbers, and you ask AI, 'What's the probability of him winning?' and it's probably almost 100%, but it is motor racing. You can break down, you can have accidents, and then things could start to stress. 

"So, I think we need to look at it race by race, make sure that we're continuing to score the points, and eventually, hopefully, it's going to come towards him."

With the paddock heading next to Austin, all eyes will be on Antonelli as he looks to seal his place in motorsport history. 

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Toto Wolff
Mercedes

Related Articles

F1 News
Better than Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas makes huge Cadillac F1 claim
Valtteri Bottas has made a big claim about Cadillac's F1 facilities
F1 News
George Russell reveals when he plans to take another F1 engine penalty
George Russell is set to face more F1 penalty pain
F1 News
Toto Wolff roasts Kimi Antonelli for repeated track limits breaches
Toto Wolff made light of the situation after the race
F1 News
No Antonelli track limits penalty leaves more questions than answers
Antonelli was pinged four times for track limits in Singapore
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli admits Max Verstappen F1 resurgence is “very scary”
Max Verstappen is too far back to mount a serious threat to Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
How Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the United States GP
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen claps back at online haters after GTWCE team-mate harassed
30m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Christian Horner mocks Guenther Steiner's F1 legacy
1h ago
Guenther Steiner and Christian Horner
F1 News
Laurent Mekies opens up on 'brutally honest' Max Verstappen relationship
4h ago
Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues caution as Kimi Antonelli nears historic F1 title
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Haas boss reveals Toyota reaction to signing Ferrari junior for 2027
7h ago
Ayao Komatsu

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Full race results from Max Verstappen’s GT World Challenge Europe debut
18h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
F1 News
Max Verstappen charges to top-10 finish in GT World Challenge Europe debut
19h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen starts 14th for GT World Challenge Europe race debut
23h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Max Verstappen raises concerns over COTA conditions with bizarre 'new spine' joke
17/10/26
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell issues Mercedes demand after Max Verstappen resurgence
17/10/26
George Russell