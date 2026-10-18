Laurent Mekies opens up on 'brutally honest' Max Verstappen relationship

Red Bull Team Principal Laurent Mekies has highlighted the importance of mutual trust and transparency with Max Verstappen as the team looks to build on its recent resurgence in form.

Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen
Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Laurent Mekies has opened up about the unique inner workings of the Milton Keynes squad, emphasising that a "brutally honest" relationship with Max Verstappen is the driving force behind their renewed success.

Following a stellar weekend that saw Verstappen convert pole position into victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, Mekies reflected on the four-time world champion’s decision to commit his long-term future to the team. 

Rather than treating the star driver's trust as pressure, Mekies insists that mutual transparency keeps the partnership grounded.

"You know, we took the trust he has put in all of us extremely seriously,” Mekies told Sky Sports. 

Max Verstappen at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at Singapore Grand Prix

“It's obviously extraordinary to get that trust from Max, but it comes with a lot of responsibility for us to deliver the right package for him, and that's what is driving all of us. 

“We like the brutally honest relationship that we have with him. And that's the way we go racing, and that we're not going to change."

While the team has rediscovered race-winning form, Mekies warned that they are taking nothing for granted, especially with no more car upgrades scheduled.

Mekies stated, "You know, we will take it race by race. We have performed well now in quite a few layouts, which is encouraging. So we think if we do the right job, we should be in the fighting for the top positions on the coming tracks. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
© XPB Images

“It's also equally true that we have not planned anymore updates. So, let's see what the competition brings, but the really important thing is that we continue to take the learnings as a group. 

“Even on a weekend like that with the two poles and the two wins, there are many, many things we want to improve, and many, many things we want to do better if we had to come back here, and that's the spirit of the team, that's the spirit of Oracle Red Bull Racing, and we'll try to improve and use every opportunity to learn for this year and for next year."

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